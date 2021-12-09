The New Castle High girls basketball team reached the postseason last year.
But, the Lady ‘Canes never got to take the court because of a forfeit to COVID-19.
This year, New Castle coach Kara DiNardo-Joseph is working with more numbers and with that an optimistic outlook. The Lady ‘Canes have 11 players on the preseason roster, compared to 10 last year. The roster eventually was thinned down last year from 10 because of COVID opt-outs.
“Last season was very tough on everyone. Players, coaches, school district, anyone,” New Castle coach Kara DiNardo-Joseph said. “It was a trying time. I think it helped to build what is to come this year. My girls are ready to get going and prove people wrong.
“Last year was not ideal for the team with six or seven girls. It built our character back for this coming season.”
DiNardo-Joseph is determined to build that number of 12 girls up in the future.
“It’s still not where I’d like to be, she said of the numbers. “With the hard work we have, all 11 girls are ready to go. I’m happy with that number.
“You want to see around 15 or 16. That makes it easier to play JV for the younger girls. I have a bunch of freshmen. I definitely want them to play as much as possible to build the confidence up. It’s a different game from eighth grade to ninth grade. We don’t have a ninth-grade team to get to grow into the JV or varsity roster. I’m hoping to play as many JV games this year as possible.”
Last year, New Castle beat a strong Montour team despite suiting up just five players.
New Castle lost just one player to graduation — Mia Graham.
“That’s a tough blow,” DiNardo-Joseph said. “She was a four-year starter. She was a leader. And she was one of the hardest-working players I’ve every coached.
“She always left it out on the court. I have already had my leaders step up this year. But, we miss her dearly. We are right where we want to be.”
The Lady ‘Canes will look to Aayanni Hudson for senior leadership.
“Aayanni has been strong for us the first three years,” DiNardo-Joseph said. “She’s someone we are looking to be that leader out there, that vocal person. We expect a big year out of (junior) Neena Flora. I’ve been watching her grow over the summer.”
DiNardo-Joseph knows her team will bring one key element to the court this season.
“Hustle. This team hustles a lot,” she said. “They communicate and they hustle. I don’t even have to tell them to dive after loose balls. They work as hard as they possible can.”
The prospects are promising for the program, according to DiNardo-Joseph, not just for this season, but beyond.
“My varsity numbers are up. My junior high numbers are up. My middle school numbers are up,” DiNardo-Joseph said. “There are girls out there that want to be a Lady ‘Cane. That makes me excited for the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.