The New Castle High boys basketball team’s dominance against Central Valley is over.
The Red Hurricane entered Tuesday night’s matchup with 16 straight wins over the Warriors. New Castle wasn’t able to extend it to 17, dropping a 61-60 WPIAL Section 2-4A home decision at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House.
The loss was especially painful for the ‘Canes. New Castle (7-4 section, 12-7 overall) had a chance to climb into a tie for the section lead. Quaker Valley (8-3, 15-5) helped out by knocking off Blackhawk, 71-59 (8-3, 8-10). But the ‘Canes couldn’t deliver in a crucial spot at home.
New Castle will close out section play at 7:30 p.m. Saturday when it hosts Ambridge (7-3, 11-6).
Michael Wells recorded 19 points to lead the ‘Canes and Sheldon Cox contributed 17.
New Castle led 17-13 after the first quarter and pushed the lead to 27-17 at the half. The ‘Canes struggled to contain Central Valley in the second half.
The Warriors cut the deficit to 44-42 going to the final frame.
Isaiah Warfield led Central Valley with 26 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.