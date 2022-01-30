The New Castle High boys basketball team continues to roll
Michael Wells poured in a game-high 28 points to lead the Red Hurricane to a 66-35 win over host Seneca Valley on Saturday night.
It’s the 11th consecutive win for New Castle (14-1).
“It was a really dominating performance by Michael Wells,” ‘Canes coach Ralph Blundo said. “He scored every way you could score. He scored in transition, on the block, at the free-throw line; he was really efficient offensively. It was a heck of a ballgame for him.”
New Castle led 21-9 after the first quarter and pushed it to 41-22 at the half.
“I think it was important to start off strong,” Blundo said. “We wanted to play well. I wanted to play a complete game and we did that from the jump with a good focus and good execution.”
Jonathan Anderson was next with 14 points for New Castle and Isaiah Boice tossed in 13.
Andy Roy notched nine points for the Raiders (6-12), who compete in Class 6A.
