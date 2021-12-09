With a lot of experience and talent, Neshannock expected big things last season.
The Lancers got it as the team claimed the WPIAL Section 1-3A title and finished with a 17-2 record.
This year’s squad hopes it can follow in that trajectory this winter.
“Last year was a very special year for us. We definitely anticipated it would be because we had a great group of seniors,” Neshannock coach John Corey said.
“These guys learned a lot from last year’s class. Last year’s senior class was one of the hardest-working and most-skilled groups we’ve had. Now, these guys have an idea of what it takes to carry on the tradition we’ve set forth. Things are going well. We are excited and ready to go.”
Seniors Mike Sopko, Cam’Ron Owens and Sebastian Coiro all started games last season for Neshannock. Jay Corey, Kurt Sommerfeld and Paul Litrenta are the other seniors.
“We are relying on those three and the entire senior class, too, to get us off to a quick start and help guide our continued growth throughout the season,” Corey said. “They are all on our radar for key minutes.”
Sopko averaged 13.1 points per game, while Owens was at 5.5.
“Mike Sopko is our lead horse,” John Corey said. “He still had other guys on the floor with him last year that we were really good players. Now, he gets to step into an even larger role for us this season.”
While the Lancers lost experience and scoring from its graduated senior class, they lost a lot of size, too.
“Last year, it was often that we were all 6-2 and taller,” Corey said.
“It’s not like that this year. But, I think it’s a hard-nosed group. I think it’s a group that has spent a lot of time in the gym. A lot of our guys are eager to get some opportunities this season since there are so many open roles.”
Neshannock understands that defending its section title is no easy task. Ellwood City is the defending WPIAL champ.
The Lancers swept the Wolverines twice in section play, but Ellwood edged Neshannock, 60-51, in the WPIAL semifinals.
“Ellwood had a tremendous year last year. The run they went on, probably the last 10-12 games of the season, was remarkable. They return all those guys with great talent. I think everybody’s got them on the radar as the team to beat,” Corey said.
“Year in and year out, Beaver Falls and their tradition is always a factor. The local teams are always rivalries. The section will be very competitive again. It’ll be a challenge throughout.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.