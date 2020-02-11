SENIORS
*4 — Jason Nativio, 5-7, G
*11 — Preston Turk, 5-11, G
22 — Nick Viggiano, 6-0, F
JUNIORS
0 — Liam Kosior, 5-10, G
*34 — Russell Kwiat, 6-3, G
2 — JP Mozzocio, 6-3, G
5 — Matthew Nativio, 5-7, G
21 — Alex Pagley, 5-6, G
23 — Matthew Parkonen, 6-2, F
*12 — Spencer Perry, 6-4, F
SOPHOMORES
25 — Sebastian Coiro, 6-1, G
3 — Jay Corey, 6-1, G
15 — Paul Litrenta, 6-0, G
44 — Baine McGann, 6-2, G
1 — Cam'ron Owens, 6-2, G
10 — Kurt Sommerfeld, 5-7, G
24 — Michael Sopko, 6-2, G
FRESHMEN
20 — Nate Rynd, 6-0, F
*Letterman
HEAD COACH: John Corey
ASSISTANT COACHES: Mike Cubellis, Jon Kosior
