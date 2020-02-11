SENIORS 

*4 — Jason Nativio, 5-7, G

*11 — Preston Turk, 5-11, G 

22 — Nick Viggiano, 6-0, F

JUNIORS

0 — Liam Kosior, 5-10, G

*34 — Russell Kwiat, 6-3, G

2 — JP Mozzocio, 6-3, G

5 — Matthew Nativio, 5-7, G

21 — Alex Pagley, 5-6, G

23 — Matthew Parkonen, 6-2, F 

*12 — Spencer Perry, 6-4, F

SOPHOMORES

25 — Sebastian Coiro, 6-1, G

3 — Jay Corey, 6-1, G

15 — Paul Litrenta, 6-0, G

44 — Baine McGann, 6-2, G

1 — Cam'ron Owens, 6-2, G

10 — Kurt Sommerfeld, 5-7, G

24 — Michael Sopko, 6-2, G

FRESHMEN

20 — Nate Rynd, 6-0, F

*Letterman

HEAD COACH: John Corey

ASSISTANT COACHES: Mike Cubellis, Jon Kosior

