Mohawk enjoyed quite a run the past two seasons.
The Lady Warriors captured a pair of WPIAL Class 3A championships, one PIAA silver medal and went 43-8 along the way.
However, most of that group has graduated and the team has a new coach in Ron Moncrief, who has enjoyed some success of his own with seven WPIAL titles and two state championships in 14 years guiding Vincentian Academy.
All the new faces are eager to make their own mark at Mohawk.
“The players understand it; we are just trying to live in the moment,” Moncrief said.
“The only thing we can take from the past is to learn from it. I don’t want to put any more pressure on them than they already feel. We know the last two years we were WPIAL champions. We’re fully aware of the expectations we have as a program. We don’t talk about it much and just get to work. We’re trying to get better and just be the best version of this year’s team we can be.”
Senior Jordan Radyzminski is the team’s main link to the past two championship teams. She started last year. Junior Alexa Kadilak and sophomore Erynne Capalbo lettered last season, too.
“There are opportunities for everyone and this is a new opportunity for me as a coach,” Moncrief said.
“Everything has been going great. They are very eager to learn. Practices are very competitive. They realize they have some chances to play minutes, but everyone understands we’re one team, one family and we’re all in this together. They are competing hard and trying to make each other better.”
The team graduated most of its scoring punch, so Radzyminski and others will need to step up to more prominent roles.
“Every role is going to change,” Moncrief said. “I am excited about the growth and development for the upcoming season.”
The first task is implementing a system that works best for this version of the Lady Warriors.
“When I first took the job, I watched a lot of the JV film. I watched varsity games, too,” Moncrief said.
“I do have a way I like to play. But, at the end of the day, we had to put together a system that fits their skillsets. The girls have been very receptive. I think they are liking the way we’re playing this year. I think it fits their skillset well.”
It’s possible Mohawk will need a few weeks of game action to establish its lineup.
“We’re still evaluating through practices. Being a new coach, I want to give every girl a fair chance to showcase their skills,” Moncrief said.
“In today’s game, you have to be able to win with different styles. We have some girls with multiple skillsets. Depending on who we play, maybe we need more offensive punch or more defensive presence. We have kids who can do both. That’s the beauty of the makeup of a team. We have kids who play hard and play together and have multiple skillsets. I think we can do some good things this year.”
Mohawk must find an identity soon, especially before it begins its stacked Section 1 slate.
“I think every night is going to be a test. There are no easy games within our section. Our section had the final four in 3A last year. It’s going to be a battle each and every night,” Moncrief said.
“That’s what makes it fun. If you look at our nonsection schedule, it’s tough, too. The girls are competitors. They are mentally and physically tough and I know they will respond well to the challenge.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.