High school basketball scoreboard

TUESDAY, JAN. 25

Boys basketball

New Castle 86, Aliquippa 45

Ellwood City 47, Shenango 38

Union 68, Mohawk 22

Hickory 72, Wilmington 24

Girls basketball

Beaver 64, New Castle 23

Mohawk 59, Beaver Falls 50

