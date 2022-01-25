LGKG high school basketball scoreboard for JAN. 25 Jan 25, 2022 Jan 25, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 TUESDAY, JAN. 25Boys basketballNew Castle 86, Aliquippa 45 Ellwood City 47, Shenango 38Union 68, Mohawk 22 Story continues below video Hickory 72, Wilmington 24Girls basketballBeaver 64, New Castle 23Mohawk 59, Beaver Falls 50 Tags Tipoff Sport Game Mohawk Tipoff Tournament Neshannock Tipoff Tournament Basketball Scoreboard Castle Tournament Tip-off Laurel Ellwood City High School Mohawk Beaver Boy Trending Video × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Cowart resigns as New Castle High football coach Driver cited in phone pole accident, fire Mower repair, sales business to shutter New Castle News editorial: Grybowski's success on the court something to be proud of Schreck back to work at Shenango Man charged in hospital assault Loud booms again an issue in city Former city man sentenced on drug charges Laurel teen eyes state DYW title Three charged in East Side drug raid Obituaries HOBEL, Anna Mar 17, 1922 - Jan 22, 2022 POST, SR., Burliegh 'Whitey' Oct 11, 1931 - Jan 24, 2022 FLEEGER, JR., Clyde Aug 8, 1925 - Jan 24, 2022 HAMBRICK, Gary Dec 19, 1963 - Jan 21, 2022 SCHERER, Susan Oct 14, 1961 - Jan 23, 2022 COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Stocks Market Data by TradingView This Week's Circulars
