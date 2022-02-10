Joseph E. Koscevic, 73, passed away peacefully following a brief illness at his home in Glassport, on Jan. 28, 2022. Joseph was born in New Castle on Aug. 28, 1948, a son of Joseph and Marion (Fair) Koscevic. His parents preceded him in death. Joseph was self-employed in the recycling indust…
