High school basketball scoreboard

THURSDAY, FEB. 10

Girls basketball

Neshannock 72, Shenango 25

Blackhawk 67, New Castle 21

Ellwood City 49, Riverside 18

Mohawk 39, Laurel 23

Rochester 44, Union 31

Wilmington 46, Sharon 32

