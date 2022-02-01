High school basketball scoreboard

TUESDAY, FEB. 1

Boys basketball

New Castle 90, West Allegheny 60

Ellwood City 51, Neshannock 32

Laurel 63, Riverside 50

Mohawk 40, Beaver Falls 37

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 79, Shenango 46

Union 75, Eden Christian Academy 45

Slippery Rock 61, Wilmington 32

Girls basketball

Ellwood City 47, Riverside 15

Neshannock 80, New Brighton 12

