TUESDAY, FEB. 1
Boys basketball
New Castle 90, West Allegheny 60
Ellwood City 51, Neshannock 32
Laurel 63, Riverside 50
Mohawk 40, Beaver Falls 37
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 79, Shenango 46
Union 75, Eden Christian Academy 45
Slippery Rock 61, Wilmington 32
Girls basketball
Ellwood City 47, Riverside 15
Neshannock 80, New Brighton 12
