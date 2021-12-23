High school basketball scoreboard

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 22

Boys basketball

Neshannock 57, South Range 45

Ellwood City 83, Freedom 44

Shenango at Riverside, postponed

Girls basketball

Union 54, Aliquippa 17

