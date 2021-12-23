Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low near 30F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low near 30F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: December 23, 2021 @ 4:41 pm
By Ron Poniewasz Jr. | New Castle News
By CODY W. PATTISON
NEW CASTLE NEWS
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 22
Boys basketball
Neshannock 57, South Range 45
Ellwood City 83, Freedom 44
Story continues below video
Shenango at Riverside, postponed
Girls basketball
Union 54, Aliquippa 17
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Managing editor Pete Sirianni previews a story in the Nov. 30 newspaper.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.