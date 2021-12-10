High school basketball scoreboard

FRIDAY, DEC. 10

Boys basketball

Union vs. McDonald (Ohio), 5 p.m. at Mohawk Tipoff Tournament

Ellwood City vs. Rochester, 6:30 p.m. at Geneva College Tipoff Tournament

Shenango vs. Mercyhurst Prep, 7 p.m. at Neshannock Tipoff Tournament

Laurel vs. Wilmington, 7:30 p.m. at Laurel Tipoff Tournament

New Castle vs. Sharpsville, 8 p.m. at New Castle Tipoff Tournament

Mohawk vs. Slippery Rock, 8 p.m. at Mohawk Tipoff Tournament

Girls basketball

Union vs. St. Joseph, 1:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Tipoff Tournament

Shenango vs. Riverside, 3:30 p.m. at New Castle Tipoff Tournament

New Castle vs. Aliquippa, 5 p.m. at New Castle Tipoff Tournament

Ellwood City vs. Blackhawk, 5 p.m. at Montour Tipoff Tournament

Laurel vs. Homer-Center, 5:15 p.m. at Burrell Tipoff Tournament

Neshannock vs. Shady Side Academy, 5:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Tipoff Tournament

Mohawk vs. Winchester Thurston, 6:45 p.m. at St. JosephTipoff Tournament

Wilmington vs. Karns City, 7 p.m. at Karns City Tournament

