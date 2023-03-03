PITTSBURGH — The Laurel High girls basketball couldn't withstand an Avonworth run to start the fourth quarter as the Lady Spartans fell, 48-40, in the WPIAL Class 3A championship game on Thursday.
Avonworth started the fourth quarter on a 10-0 run after a Laurel comeback had them in the lead in the third quarter. Johnna Hill led the Laurel charge with 16 points on the Petersen Events Center court.
A full story will be posted later Friday on ncnewsonline.com/tipoff. Full coverage will be in Saturday's New Castle News.
Upcoming schedule: The Union High girls basketball plays in Saturday's 11 a.m. Class 1A title game, while the New Castle High boys take the court at 7 p.m. for the Class 6A championship.
