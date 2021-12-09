Laurel’s boys team will look a lot different this winter.
The Spartans graduated all five starters from last season’s 12-11 squad, so the group that takes the floor for the team’s opener will be new.
“I think the last several years we’ve kind of known who the guys were going to be, going in,” Laurel coach Ken Locke said. “With all the spots open, there’s a lot of opportunity. Anything and everything is open.
“We’ll be a completely different team than last year, style-wise as well,” he continued. “We’ll see who is putting the work in and what we’re trying to accomplish and what style we’re going to play. It’ll depend on which way we go.”
Senior Eli Sickafuse and junior Laban Barker are the team’s lone returning lettermen.
“Those are the two that saw the most playing time and had a role and got that postseason experience,” Locke said. “We’ll lean on them.”
The Spartans hope to benefit from the return of senior Kobe DeRosa, who did not play basketball last season.
“We have high expectations for him,” Locke said. “He was with us all summer long. Hopefully, there are some big things in store for him.
“Those are some guys with maybe a little head start. That’s about it, really. We’re starting from scratch and looking to see who benefits us the most in what circumstances. It’s a different beginning of the year for us,” he continued. “In one aspect, it’s exiting for the guys now. It’s their turn now and they are putting their time in. I am excited to see what they could do.”
Junior Landon Smith returns this year, too, after missing last season with a shoulder injury. Greg Preisser, Carter Haney, Aidan Collins and George Michaels could all see time as well.
“It is nice to have Landon back. We hope he is in the mix and hope he can contribute,” Locke said. “Greg had minutes, at times, last year and he may be our best shooter.”
Laurel looks to focus on its defense and let its offense develop.
“We’re really stressing defense. I am excited to see how we respond, defensively,” Locke said. “I think we can be really good on the defensive end with this group. That’s going to kind of be where we start with things.”
The Spartans finished 5-5 in WPIAL Section 1-3A last year, but reached the WPIAL quarterfinals. Aliquippa ended the team’s season at 12-11 with a 59-50 win.
“Our guys got to see a nice run we were able to make last year,” Locke said. “Hopefully, we can try to get back there and give ourselves an opportunity.”
The section should pose a difficult challenge again, though.
“Top to bottom over the last seven years, it’s been one of the best,” Locke said. “Think about what Ellwood accomplished last year and who they have back. Neshannock is always good. Beaver Falls, throw them in there, because they are always good. Mohawk is young, but will be better. Riverside struggled last year, but they will be better. This section will get you ready and we’re just trying to get a playoff spot.”
