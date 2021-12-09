Shenango has a new coach, but the Lady Wildcats are moving right along.
Ricci LaRocco went from boys assistant last year to the girls’ head coach this season.
“It’s been good,” he said. “As far as knowing the girls and them knowing me, it’s all been pretty smooth.”
A longtime assistant coach at various stops, this is LaRocco’s first head coaching position and first time coaching a girls team.
“Things are going good. We’re probably right on schedule. I didn’t get hired until mid-October, which was a little late and we had a lot of players playing volleyball. But, we did get some work in during the fall,” he said.
“The girls work hard and come to practice every day wanting to learn. I am learning the girls game, too. While the Xs and Os are the same, the play is a little different. I am learning every day just like they are. I am enjoying it. I know I made the right decision by applying for the job.”
The Lady Wildcats return experience from last year’s squad that finished 14-7, which has helped ease the transition to a new coaching staff. The team will lean on senior Kassidy Peters to help lead the way.
“She is my do-it-all. I want her to learn a lot of positions and she has taken that challenge on,” LaRocco said. “One play, she could be underneath the basket and, the next play, she could be handling the ball. I am pleased with how she has responded.”
Shenango’s junior class had big roles last year and will once again. Emilee Fedrizzi is the point guard, while Janie Natale and Ashley DeCarbo are guards. Kylee Rubin is a forward.
“Emilee is tough as nails and works hard. We’re expecting big things from her. Janie is the ultimate gym rat. She wants to be good. She is turning herself into a really good player,” LaRocco said. “Kylee works hard and controls the paint for us. Anything we run in the paint goes through her. Ashley is our Energizer bunny. She gives everything she has on the floor. She puts the team ahead of any personal stats.
“There isn’t a girl on my team that doesn’t work hard,” he continued. “We’re going to try to put a JV team together this year. It’s difficult because we need subs, but we’re trying to get some games so our younger kids get more experience.”
Shenango had an up-and-down season last year. The Lady Wildcats competed with elite teams, but dropped a handful of close games and finished fourth in the WPIAL Section 1-2A standings at 6-5.
“A lot of them were sophomores last year. When I was with the boys, we had a predominantly sophomore class one year. Then, the next year, as juniors, they got more competitive and, as seniors, they won those close games,” LaRocco said.
“That’s what I am expecting with this group, they have grown and matured a little. Instead of a five- or six-point loss, we want to turn it into a five- or six-point win. It’s getting them to believe it can happen. We have some pretty good teams we play, so getting them to believe they can do it is half the battle.”
LaRocco has been pleased with the team chemistry.
“They are all very, very smart. I believe most are all high-honor students. They pick things up quickly and they are willing to learn,” he said. “I think our strength is we’re starting to be unselfish. We’re passing up a good shot for a better one. We’re selling the name on the front of the jersey and I think we’re really coming together as a team.
“My only goal is to get better and better each day. If we do that, the wins and losses will take care of themselves.”
