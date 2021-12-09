Laurel is eager to get back to the WPIAL championship.
After making the WPIAL Class 2A title game in 2020, the Lady Spartans nearly reached the 3A championship last winter.
However, a 57-36 setback to North Catholic in the semifinals ended their season at 18-3. It was the second loss to their Section 1 rivals. Both teams return a bulk of their rosters this year, which should make for interesting section and possible postseason showdowns.
“Things are going well. We’re just trying to build on some of our shortcomings from last year and just trying to build this roster,” Laurel coach Matt Stebbins said.
“We’re trying to keep getting better and trying to do some different things and see why we came up short against North Catholic. They bring their whole roster back as well. It’ll be a tough task.
“Getting back to the WPIAL championship is what they are hungry for. The girls were there two years ago as freshmen and a sophomore. They’re definitely working to try to get back there.”
Laurel welcomes back all off its players from a year ago and still only has one senior — starting guard Lucia Lombardo.
“We are still young. I have seen growth in all the girls, which is good. We’ll see how that continues to build as a team,” Stebbins said. “We’ll just trying to keep building and stay humble. We’ll work on things we need to improve on.”
Juniors Danielle Pontius, Regan Atkins, Joselynn Fortuna and Johnna Hill return to the starting lineup with Lombardo. Junior Erika Price and sophomore Kendra Ruperto saw key minutes last year as well.
“We’re trying to build as deep a bench as we can,” Stebbins said. “We’ll see who can fill those voids coming off the bench even more.”
So far, Stebbins has been pleased with the team’s determination to work and improve.
“Their willingness to get better is a strength,” he said.
“They are striving to get better each day. We want to continue building off that speed of ours.”
Standing still is not an option for teams in Section 1. It produced all four WPIAL semifinalists — Mohawk, North Catholic, Beaver Falls and Laurel — a year ago.
“We’re definitely in the toughest 3A section in WPIAL,” Stebbins said.
“It makes us battle-ready for the playoffs. It tests us every day, which is great. We’ll continue to build a tough nonsection schedule, too. We’re challenged every game. I think that makes us better.”
