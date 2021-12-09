Neshannock made history last year.
The Lady Lancers hope to create even more this season.
Neshannock captured the program’s second WPIAL championship and advanced to the PIAA Class 2A championship. The team brought home silver medals with a 54-43 loss to Mount Carmel, though.
With its entire roster back this winter, the Lady Lancers are a favorite to get back to Hershey.
“Last year was a very different year. We got to play all our playoff games at home other than the WPIAL and state championship games. That’ll never happen again,” Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski said. “There were a lot of intangibles that went our way last year. We ended up being the WPIAL No. 1 seed, which I was surprised with.
“When you win the WPIAL and finish as runner-up in the state, there’s a target on your back and we’re going to get everyone’s best effort. The mentality has to be that you can never really have a bad night; you have to be mentally prepared to handle it. That’s a hard thing for kids today. That’s where we have to be. We can’t think about the target, but just kind of know it’s there. We need to play the way we know how to play, depend on each other and count on each other and everything else will fall into place, I think. We’re looking forward to what could be an exciting year.”
The team returns plenty of talent, including senior point guard Neleh Nogay, who was the Section 1 MVP. She averaged 15.5 points, 8.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 6.2 rebounds per game.
“Naturally, we’ll go as Neleh goes,” Grybowski said. “She is a phenomenal kid and a great leader. She pays hard the entire time. She does a lot of good things for us.”
Other letterwinners back include senior Addi Watts, juniors Mairan Haggerty, Hunter Newman, Avi DeLillo and Aaralyn Nogay and sophomore Megan Pallerino. Junior Camdyn Cole, who transferred back to Neshannock from Portersville Christian, could see minutes, too.
“Last year, we went through some issues and injures where kids stepped up and got opportunities to start or play substantial minutes. It was great to see and that’ll only help us this year,” Grybowski said. “We have that group fighting for playing time. Nothing is etched in stone. It’s going to be competitive every week. We’ll see where that takes us.
“I will go according to what we need. If we need stronger defense or to play full court, some kids will play. If we are going against a zone and, if we need shooters, some other kids could play. If we need toughness, then other kids will play,” Grybowski said. “I think we have the opportunity to be really, really good defensively and extend the floor a little bit and play a lot of full-court defense, which I like to do, but haven’t always had the numbers to do that out here.”
Grybowski, who is in her 42nd season of coaching, should hit another milestone — 700 wins. Grybowski, who won three WPIAL championships at New Castle and two at Neshannock, has a 685-306 career record and is one of the few girls coaches in WPIAL history to have won 600 games.
“It’s a lot of years and that’s a tribute to a lot of great kids, good programs and good assistant coaches. Everybody gets credit for that, not just me,” he said.
“I have had a lot of great mentors and teachers that have really contributed to my success. Yes, it is a milestone and, yes, I am honored to get there. But it has to do with the athletes you coach and all of that in combination, as well as a great kid (Tayler) who was OK with me being away a lot of time.”
