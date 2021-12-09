WRESTLING
NEW CASTLE
JUNIORS
ELLWOOD CITY
SENIORS
Zach Gatto
Donavin Stiffler
Jaden Stull
JUNIORS
Ben Gallenz
Michael Swesey
SOPHOMORES
Dom Dausman
Chris Quintenilla
Maurice Smith
FRESHMEN
Derek Allen
Ryan Fry
Logan Shriver
Maddox Singer
HEAD COACH: John Fleming
ASSISTANT COACHES: Donnie Kerr, Matt Walley
WILMINGTON
