PITTSBURGH — The Shenango High girls basketball team broke open a tie game midway through the fourth quarter to win the program's first WPIAL title.
Emilee Fedrizzi went over 1,000 career points as the Lady 'Cats beat Freedom, 44-34, in the WPIAL Class 2A championship game at the Petersen Events Center. Kylee Rubin led the way with 17 points, including eight in the fourth quarter. It was the first championship game appearance for Shenango (22-4).
A full story will be posted later Thursday on ncnewsonline.com/tipoff. Full coverage will be in Friday's New Castle News.
