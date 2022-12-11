The Ellwood City Lincoln High boys basketball team is gearing up for the 2022-23 season with a new coach and a fairly young roster.
Steve Antuono, who coached the Wolverines for six seasons, resigned in March. Replacing him is Scott Dibble who comes off of a four-year stint as head coach for Bishop Canevin’s girls basketball team.
“It was honestly pretty easy because I did the (Ellwood City) eighth grade boys the last couple of years,” Dibble said on getting acclimated with the team. “I was relatively familiar with most of the kids. They graduated 11 seniors last year. We’re a relatively young team.”
Dibble said preparation in the offseason has been good but has it’s challenges.
“It’s a little difficult from the standpoint that they’ve been playing for a different coach for the last few years,” Dibble said. “Everything is new. There’s going to be some growing pains but from the standpoint that it’s early in the season...they’re picking it up pretty quick.”
The Wolverines’ roster consists of two freshmen, six sophomores, six juniors and one senior.
“It’s got its ups and downs. I can show them a lot of different things and they’re still relatively young and they can learn. On the flip side, they’re young and they’re going to make a lot of mistakes too,” Dibble said. “I’ve got to be patient. It’s a process but hopefully they’ll buy in and play hard and do what I ask and we should be okay.”
Ellwood City’s first WPIAL championship was captured in the 2020-2021 season.
“Steve and I are great friends,” Dibble said. “He did a great job when he was here and I can just hopefully live up to the expectations. He had a lot of success when he was here. I’m hopefully going to try and build off of that and keep the tradition rolling.”
For Dibble’s coaching staff, Rick Roth remains on the staff while Paul Hervatine is now an assistant coach for the boys team. Hervatine was an assistant coach on Ellwood City’s girls basketball team last season.
“It’s great because they’re two local guys,” Dibble said. “They went here, they’re familiar with the community and that is just a big asset to me.”
Dibble is no stranger to coaching in Lawrence County. He coached New Castle’s girls basketball team in the 2012-13 and 2014-15 seasons.
“The game’s the same. You can do a lot of different things with guys that you can’t with girls,” Dibble said. “The game’s a little more physical than it is with girls. Other than that, it’s basically the same.”
Dibble said he is still looking as to what the Wolverines’ strengths will be this year.
“Joey Roth’s back. He’s a stud for us. He’s got size, he can play in the perimeter. He’s got less years of varsity experience which is always a plus,” Dibble said. “We’re young at guard and I got some inexperience in that position. If our guards can play well, we can shoot the ball relatively well and win the turnovers I think we will be okay.”
Dibble commented about looking to improve shooting and changing up the defensive game to man-to-man more than zone.
“I think every defense is based with man-to-man fundamentals. Not to say we won’t play some zone, we will. We’ll mix it up. I want these kids to understand that there’s a lot to the game of basketball and man-to-man is the foundation,” Dibble said. “I’m going to give them the full gambit. I’ve always been one of these coaches — I’m not one dimensional. I’m going to throw the kitchen sink at you. You’re going to get it all. I’ll change in a heartbeat and my kids know how I am. We change on the fly and I think that’s an advantage for me if our kids can pick it up, retain the information and take it onto the court.”
Will the previous coaching philosophy change with Dibble at the helm?
“I stepped into a couple games last year when I had time and I watched parts of it. Steve’s an intense high-energy guy which is great. I have my moments but I kind of pick and choose,” Dibble said. “I don’t think it’s going to be that much different. Basketball is an intense game. We want to play with a lot of energy and a lot of enthusiasm but play the game the right way. Share the basketball.
“I don’t want it to be Joe Roth, Joe Roth, Joe Roth. I want five, seven guys that are all in there contributing and being a legitimate threat offensively and defensively. If we can have some balance and play together as a team I think we will have some success.”
