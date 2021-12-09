Lawrence County basketball teams enjoyed unparalleled success in 2021.
Four teams captured WPIAL championships — the New Castle and Ellwood City Lincoln boys and the Mohawk and Neshannock girls, who both came home with PIAA silver medals as well.
Following is a look at the four teams hoping to capture more WPIAL gold:
BOYS
NEW CASTLE
The Red Hurricane’s first foray into Class 5A was a successful one. The squad captured its 15th district title — the most in WPIAL history — and seventh in the last 11 years under head coach Ralph Blundo.
Despite some key losses, New Castle is a preseason favorite to defend its championship.
“We’re returning a huge nucleus of guys — maybe as many as I’ve ever had,” Blundo said. “It’ll be a veteran team. Most of the guys on the team have multiple WPIAL championships under their belts and are hungry for more.”
That means the ’Canes won’t catch anyone by surprise this season, especially the second time through the Section 2 schedule.
“We feel like there is a target on our back every year. We’re fine with that,” Blundo said. “That means we’re playing and competing at a high level and winning championships.”
One of the team’s most-seasoned veterans is senior forward Michael Wells. Though he will play football at Youngstown State next fall, Wells can ball with the best of them in the winter. The 1,000-point scorer averaged a team-best 17.4 points per game last year.
“Mike is a starter for a majority of four years. He has won two WPIAL championships and lost in the semis as a sophomore. That didn’t sit well with him. Guys like Mike can put themselves in elite company if we can accomplish some things,” Blundo said. “What makes Mike so valuable is he is so versatile. He can play inside and outside and exploit mismatches when opportunities arise. He is as experienced as it gets. That should serve us well.”
Wells is focused on making his senior year of hoops a special one.
“We’re putting in the same amount of work, if not more,” he said. “Coach Blundo reassures us that we have a target on our back and we have to play our hardest because opponents are going to be playing their hardest against us. We like playing hard and getting the best out of people. That makes games more fun and competitive.”
As always, New Castle’s practices may be more intense and competitive than most games the team plays.
“We love competing with each other at practice,” Wells said. “Stepping on that floor after doing everything we did in practice really makes a big difference when it comes to games.”
The ’Canes felt like they missed a good opportunity to win the program’s second state crown last year. Cathedral Prep upset them at home in overtime, 52-50, and won its next two games to claim PIAA gold.
“We don’t really talk about (winning championships) much at practice. Those are the kinds of things that are expected,” Wells said. “This year, we really want to go after the one that matters the most.”
ELLWOOD CITY
It took the Wolverines a while to find their game, but, once they did, they became the WPIAL’s hottest team.
Ellwood found itself 5-4 after its first nine games. However, the squad won its next eight contests to capture the program’s first WPIAL Class 3A title. The Wolverines hope to recapture that magic for another run.
“That would be great, wouldn’t it?” Ellwood City coach Steve Antuono asked. “Every year is a new journey and a new challenge. We have our top four guys back, but we’re trying to fill a couple spots and find a fifth starter and mix chemistry together. Those have been the early challenges now. We’re trying to figure that out. They absolutely want to continue that dream and journey to get back to the WPIAL championship. But, it’s baby steps. We’ll see what happens.”
The emergence of big man Joseph Roth helped transform the Wolverines’ dynamic. He averaged 18.1 points per game and double figures in rebounding. The sophomore’s inside game complements seniors Milo Sesti, Alexander Roth and Steve Antuono, who have success from the perimeter and driving to the basket.
“It’s been a ton of fun getting back together,” said guard Steve Antuono, who enters the season with 918 career points. “We lost a couple seniors last year, but we’ve been putting in the work. We have some weapons that people will be waiting to see. We’re not satisfied. Just that taste of victory last year, we want it again. We want more.”
Ellwood City finished tied for second in Section 1. The Wolverines realize going through that grind will prepare the team for the postseason as well. Plus, their knowledge of what it takes to win a district championship is a huge advantage, too.
“Only one team gets to experience that. When it comes down to it and you realize you did it, all the things on your journey to get there and, to finally get the results, you learn to trust the process,” Steve Antuono said. “You have to keep having trust in that. We’re seeing more determination at practice. More role players from last year are becoming leaders for us now. It’s not just one coach. It’s the seniors and some other players being more boisterous.”
“Winning has made everything easier,” added Coach Antuono. “Practices have been more spirited. There’s more energy. There’s leadership They believe in the system and trust one another.”
The Wolverines, too, open the season as a favorite to contend for the WPIAL title.
“I don’t think there’s any pressure,” Steve Antuono said. “We’re still the hunters and we’re coming with energy every night.”
GIRLS
MOHAWK
The Lady Warriors are coming off an impressive two-season span in which they won a pair of WPIAL Class 3A titles, finished as PIAA runners-up last year and racked up a 43-8 record along the way.
Oh yeah, there’s the “What if?” of 2020. Fresh off its first WPIAL title, Mohawk reached the PIAA quarterfinals before COVID-19 precautions delayed and, eventually, ended the season. It robbed the Lady Warriors of a chance to reach Hershey. They did last season, but dropped a 67-56 decision to Philadelphia West Catholic.
Senior Jordan Radzyminski is the lone link to that group. She is the only starter back from last year’s team.
“We’re definitely going to try to continue with our winning streak. With a new group of girls, it’s definitely going to be different, though,” she said. “I don’t think there’s any pressure; it’s just more of an expectation. I think a lot of people might look at us and think we’re in a rebuilding year. I don’t think they understand. There are still people who have been in the shadows, waiting to play.”
Even though it’ll be the first time playing major varsity minutes for nearly all the team, the talent cupboard isn’t necessarily bare.
“Even when they were little, the newer girls had success,” Radzyminski said. “They won at the junior high level. They have always been good. We always knew they were going to come up and be good.
“The sophomores that played JV last year and saw some varsity minutes, they all realize they have big shoes to fill. They are trying to fight for a spot on the court,” she continued. “I feel like everyone has that mindset. If we work as hard as we have — or even harder — we could become just as tough to play against as we were and maintain being that good.”
The young team looks to Radzyminski to lead the way.
“They definitely do look up to me. I’ve always looked up to the girls that were older than me. Now, the role has completely reversed,” she said. “I definitely like that I can help show them what to do in certain situations. I’ve always been playing up with those girls (who graduated), so I am going to use that experience to help the younger ones. My role has definitely changed. I feel like I am ready to accept the challenge and be more of a key player.”
The Lady Warriors have a new look on the bench, too. Mike O’Lare moved over to coach Mohawk’s boys team after 15 years leading the girls. Ron Moncrief took over the Lady Warriors. He has a championship pedigree, too. He won more than 300 games, seven WPIAL titles and two PIAA crowns in 14 years at Vincentian Academy.
“I feel like it has been a good transition. I feel like we were all a little nervous before we met him. I really like him. He is really nice and he knows how to play basketball. He has won a lot,” Radzyminski said. “I feel like he definitely knows what to do and can lead us to be something good.”
Moncrief certainly understands lofty expectations.
“That’s motivating them. You win as a program and they all won. Now, a lot of them are having more active roles,” he said. “We don’t really talk about it, though; we learn from it. Because of the last two years, we have a bull’s-eye on us. That’s OK. It’s something we have to prepare for, as coaches, and make sure the players are ready every single day. Our goal, as coaches, is to eliminate the pressure, so the kids can go out and play hard and play free.”
NESHANNOCK
Expectations may be highest at Neshannock, where the Lady Lancers return everyone from a squad that captured its second district title in three years and reached its first PIAA title game.
Neshannock came up short with a 54-43 setback to Mount Carmel at Hershey in its storybook drive, but it hopes to change that outcome this year.
“We gained a lot of experience last year, especially against players we’ve never seen, especially in the state playoffs. It’s definitely going to help us with the competition this year,” Neshannock senior point guard Neleh Nogay said. “The target is really big on us. I am just trying to keep the team working hard and not thinking about all of our success. I don’t want us to think we are already going to be really good going into the season because it’s a totally new year.”
Nogay serves as a steadying presence for the Lady Lancers. Though she committed to play softball at Fordham, she is one of the WPIAL’s top ballers, too. A starter since her freshman year, she helped lead Neshannock to two WPIAL titles. She averaged 15.5 points, 8.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 6.2 rebounds per game last winter.
“In all my years of coaching, I have had a lot of good kids and a lot of kids that were catalysts. I have had kids who were great scorers or good scorers or not all-around great players. Or some were that, but not great leaders. She is the epitome of a leader,” said Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski, who is 15 wins away from 700. “She puts the team first. She has such great court awareness that you don’t talk about very often in this area with girls. She makes passes sometimes that surprise me. She is the full player.
Once again, Nogay’s play will be pivotal for Neshannock, which finished 19-3. The Lady Lancers endured a run of injuries last year that tested the team’s depth. It turned out to benefit the squad as several players stepped into big situations and delivered for the team. Now, all that experience is back, which makes the team even more dangerous for opponents.
Senior Addi Watts, juniors Mairan Haggerty, Hunter Newman, Avi DeLillo and Aaralyn Nogay and sophomore Megan Pallerino all played key minutes last year. Junior Camdyn Cole, who transferred back to Neshannock from Portersville Christian, is another option for the team.
“I want to see how far we can get. It’s definitely a lot to think about. I am just trying to make sure everyone’s focused and working as hard as they can in practice because, how you practice is how you play,” Nogay said. “We know all the teams will be trying their best to beat us. We thought the target was big last year, but it grew a lot more this year. I just want to get out there and start playing games.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.