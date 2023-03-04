PITTSBURGH — The Red Hurricane will settle for second two years in a row.
The New Castle High boys basketball team couldn't overcome a cold shooting night and was outrebounded by seven in a 61-52 loss to Central Catholic in the WPIAL Class 6A championship game Saturday night at the Petersen Events Center.
Jonathan Anderson led New Castle with 22 points, while Da'Jaun Young had 14. New Castle shot just 4-for-17 from 3-point range and was outrebounded, 27-20. New Castle trailed by three, 33-30, midway through the third quarter, but the Vikings pulled away in the fourth quarter.
For complete coverage of the game, check ncnewsonline.com/tipoff throughout the weekend.
