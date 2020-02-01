The New Castle High basketball team is headed to the postseason.
The Red Hurricane’s 67-58 WPIAL Section 2-4A win over Beaver on Friday night assured it of no less than a tie for fourth place.
Blackhawk leads the section standings at 8-2, while New Castle is tied with Ambridge and Quaker Valley at 7-3. Central Valley is two games back at 5-5. The ‘Canes host Central Valley and Ambridge to close out the regular season next week. Since New Castle already owns a 54-52 win over Central Valley on Jan. 10, the worst that the teams could finish is tied, meaning both teams would advance.
Michael Wells poured in a career-high 33 points for the ‘Canes (12-6 overall). Isaiah Boice added 13 and Sheldon Cox 10.
Beckett Connelly led the Bobcats (1-9, 5-13) with 29 points.
New Castle trailed 14-11 after one quarter but led 29-26 at the half before extending its margin to 45-37 after three quarters.
