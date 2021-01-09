Life in Class 5A is so far, so good for the New Castle High School boys basketball team.
The Red Hurricane opened Section 2-5A play Friday night with an 88-60 rout of host West Allegheny. New Castle (2-0, 1-0 section) was moved up from Class 4A for this season during the WPIAL's realignment.
After trailing by four in the first quarter, New Castle came out firing in the second. The 'Canes outpaced West Allegheny 36-15 in the quarter to open up a 53-36 advantage at halftime.
Coach Ralph Blundo's team added another 25 points after halftime for its second win of the season. New Castle's offense scored 89 points in the season-opening victory against Kennedy Catholic on Dec. 11.
Michael Wells had the hot hand for the 'Canes, scoring 29 points to go along with eight rebounds, four assists and four steals. Isaiah Boice chipped in 15, while Sheldon Cox grabbed nine rebounds and Johnathon Anderson handed out six assists to lead the team.
New Castle won the rebounding battle, 42-33, including a 24-13 advantage on the offensive glass.
NESHANNOCK 47, ELLWOOD CITY 39
After three quarters and nursing a four-point lead, Ellwood City had its eyes set on its first victory of the season.
But Russell Kwiat and visiting Neshannock (1-0) had other ideas, as the senior scored seven of his game-high 15 points as the Lancers outscored Ellwood City, 14-2, in the final stanza.
The Wolverines led 25-19 at halftime and 37-33 after three quarters. Kwiat was joined in double-figures with teammate Spencer Perry, who scored 11.
Alexander Roth led the way for the Wolverines (0-1) with 15 points.
OUR LADY OF THE SACRED HEART 70, SHENANGO 53
Brody McQuiston scored 21 points, but it wasn't enough to keep Shenango High from falling at Our Lady of Sacred Heart in both teams' WPIAL Section 1-AA opener.
The Wildcats (1-2 overall) trailed by only four after one period, but OLSH (2-0 overall) gradually pulled away.
Zach Herb added 11 points for Shenango, while Dalton Peters had 10 points and team-high eight rebounds.
OLSH, the No. 1-ranked team in WPIAL Class 2-A, got a team-high 25 points from Jake DeMichele, including five in an 11-0 run to close out the first half.
BEAVER FALLS 62, MOHAWK 33
The Warriors dropped their season and WPIAL Section 1-3A opener on the Tigers' hardwood.
No other details were available.
Wrestling
Laurel 49, Moon 19
The Spartans opened their season with a win, posting victories in nine matches.
Emerging victorious were Natalie Alfera at 106, Alexis Brua at 113, Colin Bartley at 120, Tommy Hetzer at 126, Charles Krepp at 145, Brady Cooper at 152, Grant MacKay at 160, Chase Tinstman at 172 and Mitch Miles at 285
Laurel is back in action today at the Sheetz Classic in Greenville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.