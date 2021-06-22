TICKETS
Mohawk High School will present “Newsies” at 7 p.m. June 24 at the Scottish Rite Cathedral.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and are available at https://ci.ovationtix.com/36339/production/1058533.
SYNOPSIS
Based on the real,life Newsboy Strike of 1899, “Newsies” tells the story of Jack Kelly, a rebellious newsboy who dreams of a life as an artist away from the big city. After publishing giant Joseph Pulitzer raises newspaper prices at the newsboys’ expense, Kelly and his fellow newsies take action. With help from reporter Katherine Plumber, all of New York City soon recognizes the power of “the little man.” – broadway.com
CAST LIST
Benjamin Bischoff, Darcy/Crew; Sierra Cerezo, Crew; Alex Chapman, Race; Mia Conti, Hannah; Griffin Demetrius, Bill/Crew; Lauren Dougherty, Nun/Guard; Brooke Dougherty, Majestic Newsie; Brianna Edwards, Minskoff Newsie; Kenneth Frketich, Mayor; Olivia Galazia, Splasher; Emma Gallagher, Bunsen; Monica Gibson, Costumes; Trinnity Gonzalez, Spot Conlon; Nevaeh Grimes, Bowery / Imperial Newsie; Presley Hairhoger, Minskoff Newsie; Elizabeth Hover, Albert; Sal Innocenzi, Nunzio; Ryah Jenkins, Majestic Newsie/Woman/Scab; Logan Kaminski, Crutchie; Zachary Kingman, Seitz; Hayley Koty, Crew; Mackenzie Kushma, Crew; Kayla Lefebvre, Gershwin Newsie; Jenna Lefebvre, Minskoff Newsie; Samuel Lewis, Pulitzer; Talia Magno, Henry; Elizabeth Maravola, Spot; William Maxwell, Morris Delancey; Mr. James McKim, Theodore Roosevelt; Lauryn McNellis , Minskoff Newsie; Peyton Mollenkopf, Jo Jo/Mike; Mya Monaco, Katherine; Hope Murberger, Minskoff Newsie/Scab; John Ostapowicz, Wiesel; Sydnee Pape, Ike; Shawn Parra, Costumes; Graecyn Pastore, Elmer; Benjamin Podnar, Snyder/Jacobi; Roman Ponziani, Crew; Mya Ponziani, Crew; Victoria Ramage, Minskoff Newsie; Donovan Rubante, Jack; Zavier Rubante, Specs; Aljandra Rubante, Nun /Gershwin; Reagan Shay, Les; Maddi Shiderly, Finch; Billy Shiderly, Oscar Delancey; Riley Smith, Davey; Taryn Smith, Gershwin; Travis Smith, Spot; Kase Smith, Minskoff Newsie; Cassidy Swanson, Minskoff Newsie; Savannah Telshaw, Buttons; Mikaela Theisler, Mush; Wyatt Theisler, Tommy Boy Romeo; Peyton Vizyak, Minskoff Newsie; Victoria Zoccoli, Medda Larkin.
Production Crew
Justin Addicott, Director; Kristina Addicott, artistic director; Barbara Maravola, producer; Anna Baker, choreographer; Madison Miller, choreographer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.