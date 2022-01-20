Three East Side men are in jail after police reportedly found quantities of suspected heroin, crack cocaine and marijuana while serving a search warrant at a Wolfe Street apartment Wednesday.
New Castle police have charged Quinn Demond Taffies, 39, of South Ray Street, and Michael Phillip Anderson, 35, and Osachin Allende Jones-Taylor, 44, both residents of the apartment.
According to a criminal complaint, members of the Lawrence County Drug Task force served a sealed search warrant just after midnight Wednesday on the East Side apartment in the 200 block of Wolfe Street.
Police said Anderson was on the living room couch when they arrived, and three other men were in a bedroom and Taffies was in the bathroom. All were held during the search.
The officers reported that they confiscated a total of 63.8 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 24.2 grams of suspected heroin, 26.1 grams of suspected marijuana, a digital scale, various cell phones and $243 in cash from the apartment and during a search of the men.
Taffies and Jones-Taylor were taken to the city police station and Taffies was found to have a bag with some of the marijuana in his pocket, along with $232 of the cash, the complaint states.
The bags of drugs are being sent to a state police crime lab in Greensburg for analysis.
The other two men in the house were released.
Taffies, Jones-Taylor and Anderson each are facing three counts of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
All three were arraigned by District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright, who committed them to the Lawrence County jail in lieu of $50,000 bonds. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
