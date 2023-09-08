Labor Day was here and gone and now it’s time for fall — even if the temperature doesn’t think so.
After a slow holiday weekend, events are in full swing. Those looking for something fun — and free — to do this weekend will have no shortage of options in and around Lawrence County.
FARMERS MARKETS: Saturday’s events start with farmers markets in downtown New Castle, at the former Towne Mall, in New Wilmington and Ellwood City. We’ve written about them before and all four are generally in operation from 8 a.m. to noon. New Wilmington and Ellwood City will have live music.
PULASKI FALL FESTIVAL: The festival runs from 1 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the River Valley Community Resource Center at 320 Shenango St. at the former Pulaski Elementary School. There will be a bike decorating and pet costume contest, the Lawrence County Brass Band and other activities along with food.
FALL CRAFT MARKET: Shenango Township’s seventh fall market and touch-a-truck event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the community park on Kittery Ridge Road behind the Lawrence Village Plaza. There will be food and craft vendors, games, police cars, construction vehicles, an inflatable playground and live entertainment including Cherry Radium, a Fleetwood Mac cover band.
VOLANT: Saturday is the borough’s pumpkin festival from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. and Sunday is Barktoberfest from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Barktoberfest benefits the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter and Lawrence County Humane Society. There will be raffles, pet portraits and food.
SPORTSMAN’S SHOW: New Beaver Borough’s volunteer fire department at 898 Wampum New Galilee Road is the place to be for the department and American Legion Post 749’s benefit that features bows and archery items, guns with accessories and other hunting and fishing gear. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
PEARSON PARK: Pearson Park’s end-of-summer community day runs from 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday in the park. There will be food trucks, inflatables, games, crafts, a car cruise and an ice cream social. Music will be performed by Jon & Bob, The 12th Street Band and The Wait.
LIVE MUSIC: New Wilmington’s amphitheater will play host to Doug McIltrot and Danny Natale Band at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Saturday also will feature Briar Brook Barn’s monthly sale (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.).
