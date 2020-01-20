A glimpse of each of the four local United Methodist Churches involved in a merger plan:
•KING'S CHAPEL: According to a marker at King’s Chapel Cemetery, where one of the church's former buildings once stood, “Kings Chapel Methodist Episcopal Church” was “The First M.E. Church in Lawrence County,” having been organized in 1804. It also was home to noted 19th century evangelistic singer and hymn writer Ira D. Sankey and industrialist George Greer, who built the nation’s third tin mill in New Castle. The current church building opened in 1962.
•EPWORTH: Located on the triangle at the intersection of East Washington Street and Butler Avenue, the church was founded in 1874. Its current building was dedicated in July 1931. It is also home to the New Life Bread Basket food bank, an outreach of New Life Baptist Church in New Wilmington.
•CROTON: The church traces its roots to the 1840s, when a group of Methodists began meeting in private homes in what is now called the Croton area of town. They reportedly included the Crowe family, for whom the area was named "Crowe Town," eventually becoming Croton. Its current building opened in 1893.
•FIRST: An outreach of King's Chapel, First Church was established in a log cabin at the corner of South Jefferson and Lawrence Streets in 1815. Two other buildings eventually stood on the site until a new building was erected in 1888 on land donated by Ira D. Sankey on the northeast corner of North Jefferson and North streets. It relocated to its present site in 1967, meeting in a fellowship hall until the main sanctuary was completed in 2001.
(Source: lawrenceountymemoirs.com)
