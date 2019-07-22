Editor's note: The New Castle News asked city mayoral candidates Chris Frye, Republican, and Mark Elisco, Democrat, for their input regarding the Act 47 team's recommendation to privatize the city's garbage and recycling services. Here are their responses.
FRYE: Do not give away an asset
It is do or die time! We must adopt the Act 47 Exit Plan, or we are at risk of entering receivership.
Nothing can diminish our need to act swiftly! Act 47 coordinators are recommending the “privatization” of our refuse (garbage) collection. The first attempt at saving our municipal refuse services happened in 2016 with a fee increase of 10 percent. Raising the rate ultimately failed due to the declining number of occupied homes and a decline in the number of bags purchased. We have, however, seen an increase in illegal dumping, which contributes to our overwhelming blight issue.
According to the Act 47 Exit Plan it is the responsibility of the current administration to issue and award bids, and enact ordinances for privatizing refuse services. By privatizing our refuse services we are putting ourselves at the mercy of a private company.
The demographics and socioeconomic makeup of our community is too fragile to GIVE AWAY any of our potential assets. I believe if we privatize, illegal dumping and in-home clutter will persist.
The Act 47 Exit Plan offers an alternative — functional consolidation. I propose we explore functional consolidation.
The City of New Castle, given its current population, can institute zero waste practices in conjunction with refuse collection. This approach would be structured as a private-public partnership; a local company would provide the services and the City of New Castle would administer and institute the ordinances governing the Zero Waste and refuse collection practices.
How can this have a positive impact on our city?
Zero Waste practices are designed specifically to solve issues of refuse associated with blight and presents economic benefits to a community. If we manage this properly we have an opportunity to market New Castle as a sustainable City thus moving us another step closer to financial stability.
ELISCO: Cards are stacked against us
The Act 47 Exit Plan insists on the city to privatize its refuse collection.
This will include the city selling off any assets involved in the service, possibly absorbing employees there into public works, which will create a savings for the city's budget. Losses occurred involved with this service will then disappear.
The Act 47 Plan does a great job reporting to the city all of our problems/challenges. The ironic part is that city officials always knew what the challenges are.
What the plan does not do is provide a blueprint to help the city itself. There are many areas where they can do that, yet this specific essay concentrates on garbage.
It is true that many communities use private haulers, and the success of that service is determined by how the community created the specs for the bid and how the contract is negotiated.
The price of the service is essential to our residents, many of who are on fixed incomes. The duration of that price is equally important. If going to a bag system is chosen, residents will not purchase single bags but a pack of bags. The size of the bag must then be determined. Perhaps bins may be our best alternative.
How many times times a week/month can residents expect pickups? All this will take a tough negotiator on the city's behalf.
The Act 47 Plan and the state are telling the city to do this or you are going into receivership.
What the plan does not do, or help, cities like New Castle is insist that private haulers cannot own the landfills. Most of these companies own the landfills and then continue to raise the prices on cities like New Castle, which provide that service for its citizens. After so many increases in landfill costs, the city must look for a private hauler.
The cards are stacked against us, and the state lets them get away with it.
Our city is probably going to be forced to give up this service, and it's a shame because our guys do a great job.
