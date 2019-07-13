Way back, before I ever had any thought of being a garden writer, I planted the perennial helianthus by my lamp post.
It’s one of my favorites and keeps coming back year after year. It’s about 4 feet tall and has just started blooming with its small yellow sunflower-like blooms. I’ve never written about it, because I have forgotten what variety it is. Since I still don’t know what kind it is, I’m not writing about it today either.
You might know the helianthus by its common name, sunflower. You perhaps grow the annual variety, Helianthus annuus, in your own flower garden. Most varieties grow tall and bloom later in the season. Birds love the seeds, and kids enjoy the tall sunflowers, which are bigger than they are. I’m not writing about those varieties either.
I’m betting you lay in bed at night wondering if they will ever come out with a sunflower that will bloom from spring until frost, that you can put on your patio to cheer you up when your spouse buys you the wrong deodorant.
Well, thanks to the U.K. breeding company Thompson and Morgan, you can have your happy plant. It took them eight years, but they have introduced the annual sunflower Sunbelievable™ Brown Eyed Girl. Okay, be honest, are you singing the song in your head?
Brown Eyed Girl will produce 1,000, yes folks I said 1,000, blooms from spring until frost. You can sit out on the patio with your armpits on fire because your spouse bought you the deodorant that contains menthol and not even care. You might even break into song.
The reason the plant blooms so long is it does not produce seeds. The pollinators will drop by for the high calorie nectar, but the plant does not produce any pollen. When a plant doesn’t have to produce a seed, it puts all of its energy into making blooms.
You can plant this variety in the ground or in a container. It likes full sun, but can take semi- or dappled-shade areas. The height is 32 inches and it will grow 40 inches wide. If you buy enough of them, you can make a hedge between you and the person who is causing you all that pain.
Although some sunflower foliage begins to fade later in the season, Brown Eyed Girl’s foliage actually deepens in color as the season progresses. Should you forget to water it, it will bounce right back after a drink and a couple of verses of its favorite song.
Here in the USA, it is marketed by Monrovia, and should be available at most garden centers or visit Monrovia.com.
I would like to add a disclaimer to this article. I personally have not counted to see if I get 1,000 blooms. If you only count 962 of them, don’t get upset with me, get upset with Thompson and Morgan in the U.K.
I was reminded this week that I said the pink and blue hydrangeas probably won’t bloom this year because of the polar vortex we had last winter. I was correct in that my Nikko Blue hydrangea did not bloom. On the other hand, those who have the Endless Summer varieties are experiencing some of the nicest blooms you have ever had. I’m happy for you. Mine still look like a big head of lettuce.
Because of all the rain we’ve had, most perennials are doing very well. I’m just happy that I haven’t sunk deep enough in my water-soaked backyard that someone can’t find me.
Make your space a green space.
