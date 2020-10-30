SuggestaHead

OFFICE YOU ARE SEEKING: State Representative, 9th District
FAMILY INFORMATION: Single
EDUCATION: 1977 graduate of Union Area High School; bachelor of science degree in education, comprehensive social studies in 1982 from Youngstown State University
CAREER INFORMATION: Congressional aide to U.S. Rep. Joe Kolter from 1982 to 1992; state representative of the 9th legislative district since 1995; chair of the state legislative Veteran Affairs and Emergency Preparedness committee from 2011 to present
REASON FOR RUNNING/BIGGEST ISSUES: As a lifelong resident of Lawrence County, I am running to continue the work of making our community a great place to live, work and care for our families. I have worked across political lines to expand prescription drug programs for seniors, secure funding for our schools, provide assistance for our small businesses and hazard pay for our workers, and support for our veterans and first responders. I will fight for a state budget that provides the funding we need to rebuild our local economy while holding the line on the taxes.
