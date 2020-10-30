SuggestaHead

PARTY AFFILIATION: Republican
OFFICE YOU ARE SEEKING: State Representative, 9th District
AGE: 59
FAMILY INFORMATION: Husband, Wayne Ryan; son, Brett Ryan
EDUCATION: Woodford County High School (Kentucky), University of Kentucky (bachelor’s degree from its college of agriculture, minor in business administration)
CAREER INFORMATION: She and her husband own Soils Inc. She recently retired from Delta Airlines where she worked from 1984 until August as a flight attendant.
RUNNING OFFICE/BIGGEST ISSUES: “I decided to run for this office after continually being frustrated at the lack of political influence this area attains in Harrisburg. We also need government to stop over-regulating and over taxing business and industry out of the commonwealth and make it more conducive and inviting to attract investments and growth. We also need to attain a veto-proof majority in the State Assembly to prevent our socialist governor from destroying what so many fine people have worked and saved for their entire lives.
