Landon Stephenson rolled a 511 series in the Mickey’s Preps junior bowling league at Colonial Lanes.
Stephenson bowled the high game of 251, and he owns the high average with a 137.
Snow during the morning will give way to rain and windy conditions during the afternoon. High 42F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Rain and snow showers in the evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%.
Updated: January 25, 2023 @ 3:00 am
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 1 PM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 4 inches. Snow could be heavy at times. A light glaze of ice is possible. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of southwest and western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern West Virginia. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 1 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.