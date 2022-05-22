The Historic Warner Cascade Theatre is located in the recognized historic structure where the Warner Brothers opened their very first theatre — The Cascade — seating 99 patrons with chairs borrowed from a local funeral parlor.
On Feb. 2, 1907, the venture launched the careers of the iconic Warner brothers – Harry, Albert, Sam and Jack. The brothers grew up in Youngstown and chose New Castle as the starting point for their new film venture, due to the success of showing “The Great Train Robbery” at the Lawrence County Fair.
Today, the theatre hosts screenings, a winter film series, talks and more located in downtown New Castle.
