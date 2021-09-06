The Union High football team is off to a strong start.
The Scotties have won their first two games in impressive fashion and they are averaging 40 points a game.
Tyler Staub is a big reason why.
Staub rushed for 80 yards on seven carries and a touchdown last week against Ellwood City Lincoln. He was 4 of 10 through the air for 151 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions as well in a 39-0 WPIAL nonconference home win over the Wolverines.
For his efforts, Staub was named the Lawrence County Athlete of the Week, as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
“Tyler is exciting to watch, that’s for sure,” veteran Union coach Stacy Robinson said. “When a play breaks down, his ability to extend the play, find the open man or get the extra yards is phenomenal; that’s not easy to teach.
“He did all of those things against Ellwood.”
Staub, who also is a pitcher on the baseball team, is a 5-foot-11, 175-pound senior quarterback/defensive back.
“I thought we did pretty good,” Staub said of the team’s performance Friday. “The line gave me time. I thought the offense did a great job. Things were definitely easier the second week, I felt more comfortable.”
Staub’s second touchdown pass went to Mike Gunn, covering 37 yards. It was one that caught Robinson’s attention.
“He threw that pass on the run,” Robinson said. “I thought, ‘wow, that was a great throw and catch.
“Tyler is the leader and we need him to lead us.”
“I saw him running down the field. We made eye contact,” Staub said. “I waved him to keep going. It was a good pass and a good catch. I was just extending the play.”
Extending the play is one of Staub’s strengths.
“I wouldn’t call him a pocket passer,” Robinson said. “We like to get him on the run. When the play breaks down, the play isn’t over. He can extend the play. He has some quickness in his legs.”
Union opened the season with a 41-20 road decision over Mohawk prior to the home win over Ellwood. It’s the first 2-0 start for the Scotties since the 2017 season. That’s also the last year Union made the playoffs and captured a postseason win.
“We have a lot of athletes on our team. People that are here to make plays,” Staub said. “Our line has been getting better and better each week.
“We have a lot of speed and athleticism on the team. People doing what they need to do to get in the end zone.”
Staub, a son of Brittany Cox, Josh Cox (stepdad) and Ed Bak (dad), has 90 yards rushing on 11 attempts on the year with a score. He also is 8 of 18 through the air for 248 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.
“I think he’s making his reads better,” Robinson said of Staub. “I always tell my players, the more you play the more the game slows down or you. The pressure is going to come in droves Friday against Neshannock.
“I always say, you’re either getting better, or you’re getting worse. Tyler continues to get better each day.”
Despite being a senior, this is only the second season for Staub under center. Tyler Benedict was Union’s quarterback during Staub’s freshman and sophomore seasons. Benedict graduated two years ago.
“I think that the thing that gets lost is Tyler is probably one of the top receivers around,” Robinson said. “That’s a top strength of his. We didn’t have a quarterback last year and Tyler volunteered to switch positions and play quarterback.
“It’s still a learning process for him. I appreciate him being a team player.”
Last year, Staub ranked second in the county in passing behind Mohawk’s J.C. Voss. Staub was 83-of-149 passing for 1,198 yards with 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Those numbers earned him all-Big Seven Conference status at quarterback.
“I wouldn’t say it was difficult,” Staub said of the position change. “I used to play quarterback when I was younger. I like having the ball in my hands and making plays.
“If I have to take the blame, I’ll take the blame. I’m able to be out there throwing it all over the field. I think it’s fun.”
Said Robinson, “When the water is getting deep, Tyler doesn’t mind. He loves being out there with the ball in his hands. You want the quarterback to have the ball in his hands. You want your quarterback to be a leader.”
Staub still gets a chance to play receiver in the Scotties’ offense on occasion. Braylon Thomas has attempted one pass thus far.
“Tyler is a great kid to coach; he does what we need him to do,” Robinson said. “He’s remained teachable. You have to remain teachable and he is.”
Staub wants to play either baseball or football in college.
“I’ll see what the better offer is and what fits best,” he said. “Right now, since baseball just ended, probably baseball because I have more offers. Hopefully after this football season I can get more offers and figure it out.”
