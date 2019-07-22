The following won Pennsylvania titles in either America's Junior Miss or Distinguished Young Women events:
1980 — Paige Harry (Junior Miss)
2009 — Elissa Houk (Junior Miss)
2014— MIranda Nichols
2017 — Maxine Malvar
2019 — Angelina Domenick
2020 — Aaliyah Smith
