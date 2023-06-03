New Castle High graduate Rachel Zona earned first-team All-PAC honors this week. The conference honors are voted on by the 11 teams’ head coaches.
The Grove City College third baseman finished up her sophomore season with a .397 batting average. Zona produced a .500 on-base percentage and had three triples.
Zona led the Lady Wolverines with a slugging percentage of .630 and an on-base percentage of .481 in a total of 20 conference games.
