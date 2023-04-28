New Castle High graduate Rachel Zona received Presidents Athletic Conference Hitter of the Week honors in softball for the week of April 3-9.
Zona, a sophomore at Grove City College, helped her team go 6-0 for the week of April 3-9. She was 10 for 17 at the plate and produced one home run, two triples and four RBIs.
Zona scored seven runs for the week as well. On April 4, Zona was four for four in Grove City's 10-7 victory over Chatham after 10 innings.
Zona tripled twice in game two against Chatham to propel the Lady Wolverines to an 8-7. The four hits and two triples against Chatham in games one and two were season highs for the sophomore.
On April 6, Zona was two for three with a solo home run in a 5-0 win against Thiel. Zona was .558 at the plate, produced a .556 on-base percentage and had a 1.059 slugging percentage for the week of April 3-9.
