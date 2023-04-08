Braden Zeigler was strong on the hill for Shenango on Friday.
Zeigler started and shut down Cochranton to pace the Wildcats to a 7-1 nonsection home win.
Zeigler pitched four innings to pick up the win. He allowed no hits and a run — unearned — with two walks and seven strikeouts.
Danny DePaolo pitched three scoreless innings in relief for Shenango (2-2).
Braeden D’Angelo drove in two runs for the Wildcats.
Shenango scored two runs in the second and five more in the third.
Cochranton scored its run in the first frame.
The Wildcats will finish the suspended game against Beaver Falls on Monday.
Shenango needs just three outs to pick up a 13-0 win.
Softball
Jamestown 19, New Castle 6
The Lady Muskies scored 11 runs in the sixth inning to pull away for a nonsection win over the host Lady ‘Canes.
“We started off really strong,” New Castle coach Laurie Lidak said. “They were getting on base starting in the fifth inning and the unearned runs affected the outcome.”
Morgan Piatt (1-6) started and took the loss. Piatt pitched five innings, giving up nine hits and 10 runs — five unearned — with two walks and three strikeouts.
Piatt had three of New Castle’s 12 hits.
Miley Anderson delivered two hits, including a solo home run, for the Lady ‘Canes. Olivia Hood added two hits and a pair of RBIs.
New Castle (1-6) collected three runs in the first, two in the sixth and one in the seventh.
Jamestown plated a run in the first, one in the fourth, five in the fifth, 11 in the sixth and one more in the seventh.
The Lady ‘Canes will host Blackhawk at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.