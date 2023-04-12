Mohawk High’s Aricka Young was named a captain on her softball team for more than one reason. The junior standout has helped lead her younger teammates this season.
“We named her a captain for that reason,” Mohawk coach Hank Pezzuolo said. “We have a young group this year and she really does well explaining things to them, just being cordial throughout practice and helping this group get along. We’ve got a young group and she does a really good job as a captain and as a leader on this team.”
Not only is Young a bona fide leader, she’s an excellent batter. Young has been 11 for 12 at the plate this month.
Young had three hits and five RBIs in a 9-7 loss against Central Valley on Monday, four hits in a 4-3 loss on Wednesday and was four for four in a 7-3 win over Shenango on Saturday.
“I think we executed really well,” Young said of the win against Shenango. “I think we need to work on a few things to get to our best potential. The freshman group that came in, I think they have a lot of talent and they’re really stepping. We can’t ask for anything better than that.
“I’m just glad to be seeing the ball right now. I put a lot of work in over the winter to prepare myself for this season. I just wanted to thank my coaches, my hitting coaches and my teammates in helping me get to where I am right now. I’m just glad to be here playing what I love most.”
For her efforts, Young was named the Lawrence County Athlete of the Week as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
“She’s seeing it really well right now; doing a great job at the plate,” Pezzuolo said. “She works really hard outside of our practice. She does her own thing at home and in our facility. She’s a hard worker.”
A daughter of Rick and Amy Young, Young has been playing softball since she was six years old. She credits her father for getting her involved in the sport.
“I’ve known that family for a long time,” Pezzuolo said. “They’re great people. No different...I had all three Young sisters play. (Aricka) is just as special. She’s a special talent and doing really well.”
Young said the season has been good so far and added, “We’re touching things up. I think throughout these games we’re going to get better; grow as a team. I see a lot of potential.”
The things that needed touching up according to Young are the small details.
“Little errors here and there in the infield,” Young said. “Overthrows and little stuff that I think if we do touch up then we’ll be golden.”
Young said the Lady Warriors are excelling at hitting.
“Our offense is killing it right now,” she said. “Our offense is really skyrocketing.”
As a middle infielder, Young’s favorite position is shortstop.
“It helps me be more of a leader on the team,” Young said of playing shortstop. “When you play short, or center, you’ve got to be the talker. You have to communicate. I just like it because it makes me feel more involved in the game.”
Hitting aside, Pezzuolo commented on what else Young brings to the table.
“She is a really good base runner,” Pezzuolo said. “When she gets on base she’s hard to get out. She does a good job. Very smart. She has a softball IQ that is through the roof.”
Young praised Pezzuolo.
“I think he’s a very good coach,” Young said. “I respect him a ton. He’s always been there for me through thick and thin. He just wants the best for me.”
Young, as a captain, talked about the other upperclassmen and their leadership.
“I think we all contribute equally. We’re definitely well respected by the younger ones. I think, all around, we’re equally contributing well,” Young said. “Our communication is well and we could improve on it. I can’t say anything better about it.”
Young said one her main goals is to play softball at the collegiate level, preferably Division I or II. She currently looked at Robert Morris University and said she has an interest in Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
What has Young taught Pezzuolo?
“She’s taught me to be patient,” Pezzuolo said. “At times, I can get excited and she’s taught me to be patient and just let the game take care of itself.”
