The Mohawk High girls basketball team grabbed a one-point lead against Ellwood City Lincoln in the first quarter.
The visiting Lady Warriors gradually built that lead each quarter on their way to a victory Thursday night.
Mohawk pulled away for a 51-40 WPIAL Class 1-3A road victory over the Lady Wolverines. Mohawk (5-3 section, 13-7 overall) is in third place in the section behind Lawrence County rivals Laurel (7-1, 16-2) and Neshannock (7-1, 13-6).
“I’m just glad we got a win. We knew coming in that Ellwood, based on the standings, would be a tough match. Last year, we lost here at their place so we knew coming in it wouldn’t be an easy game,” Mohawk coach Ron Moncrief said. “Also, they were fighting for their playoff lives so they were going to give 110 percent regardless of who was playing for them. They played a heck of a game and I thought our girls responded. It was a tough game but we found a way to win so I’m proud of our girls.”
The loss put the Lady Wolverines (2-6, 8-12) in a tie with Beaver Falls (2-6, 7-10) for fourth place in the section. The top four teams, plus ties that can’t be broken, advance to the WPIAL playoffs. Ellwood City, which lost the first matchup to Beaver Falls, meets the Lady Tigers at 6:30 p.m. on the road Monday.
“What we’ve been telling the girls is, ‘Now, we’re playing every team twice.’ You can compare apples to apples because you have when you played them last time to when we played them tonight. Now, we played Mohawk twice but I’m playing without two starters. I have those two starters out,” Ellwood City coach Dena Noble said of the loss. “That may or may not have changed the game but that’s a big factor when I have two starters sitting the bench. I thought my team gave them a real good run today and we definitely made an improvement there.”
Delaney Sturgeon and Kayla Jones, two of Noble’s starters, were on the bench for Ellwood City due to ankle injuries.
After the first quarter, Mohawk picked up the defensive pressure against Ellwood City and started grabbing steals to end the first half with a 29-23 lead.
“Defense is kind of what fills our game,” Moncrief said. “We use the steals to try and get some easy buckets to help us out and I thought we did that in the second quarter and a little bit in the fourth quarter as well. We’ve just got to fix a couple of things, but I thought our defense helped build a lead for us.”
Before the end of the second quarter, Moncrief gave three of his starters, Alexa Kadilak, Madisyn Cole and Erynne Capalbo, some room to breathe on the bench.
“We use our bench to our advantage. We knew we had a deeper bench tonight so we used it to our advantage,” Moncrief said. “Plus, we press a lot. When you press a lot you have to use more kids so we can keep our other kids fresh. We pressed pretty much the whole game tonight.”
Mohawk’s Aricka Young scored all of her 13 points in the first half of the game.
“It was definitely a push because we were up by so much last year and they came back and we really took that one on the shoulders. They went into the locker room and acted like it was the Super Bowl when they won and we came back and said, ‘We’re not losing. It’s not happening,’” Young said of the victory. “We could’ve done a little better (on offense) I would say. Too many turnovers, but overall we put it to them. It was good.”
“Aricka Young is a heck of a player,” Moncrief said. “She’s active on defense, she’s active on the boards and she’s starting to score for us. She’s a great all-around player for us. If she continues to do that, we’ll be very hard to beat.”
Young and Capalbo paced the Lady Warriors with 13 points each, while Kadilak netted 12 of her own.
“We took it hard last year when they go into the locker room and chant, ‘Playoffs, playoffs,’” Capalbo said. “That really motivated us to beat them the second time last year and both times this year. We missed a lot of shots in the first half and Coach Ron just told us, ‘Keep shooting, keep shooting. They’ll fall.’ So we kept shooting and they started to fall. It started to get a little better.”
Noble praised freshman Abby Caminiti for starting and playing defense on Capalbo.
“We started Abby Caminiti, who’s our freshman. She’s been killing the boards for us. She’s been coming in and only playing 13 minutes here, 18 minutes here. Her stats and her position were just awesome and we said, ‘We have to start her against Erynne Capalbo,’ because we knew she was going to be a force in there,” Noble said. “Abby did a really, really good job in there for playing Erynne Capalbo. They actually moved her out to a wing, I think, because Abby was doing such a good job on her and containing her underneath. (Capalbo) had 22 points the first time (we played her) and 12 rebounds so that definitely got cut and I think that’s largely in part to Abby’s defense on her.”
Moncrief said the talk at halftime was to, “Make sure we do the little things right,” adding, “Making sure we rebound, play good defense and take care of the ball. Those little things add up to the big things. I knew if we could do that then we had a good chance to win it tonight.”
In the third quarter, Mohawk outshot Ellwood City, 15-7, to grab a 14-point lead heading into the fourth quarter. Although Mohawk was grabbing steals in the first half it seemed that the roles reversed and the Lady Wolverines were making the steals in the second.
“We panic. We get a steal and we panic,” Noble said. “We need to take care of the ball. We keep telling them, ‘You have to treat every possession like it’s the last possession of the game.’ We had so many steals there in our 1-3-1 and we just panic.”
Ellwood City outshot Mohawk by three points in the fourth quarter. Claire Noble paced the Lady Wolverines with a game-high 17 points.
The Lady Warriors will host Neshannock at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
“We have a young team, an inexperienced team and all of this is just helping them become better and better to get that game on Monday,” Noble said. “Monday is D-Day for us.”
