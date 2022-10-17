Mohawk High’s Jay Wrona tied for 56th place after the first day of the PIAA Class 2A individual golf championship on Monday.
The junior carded an 85 on the par-72 Blue Course located at the Penn State University Golf Courses.
“He struggled a bit early on. He started on number 10 so he played the back nine first and got into a little trouble on that side,” Mohawk coach Bryan Piccirillo said. “He shot for 46 and came around on the front nine and shot 39.”
Wrona recorded birdies on the second, fifth and 12th hole of the course. Wrona is one of seven players that has tied for 56th place.
“I think it was a very different atmosphere today. Just getting there, the first time either of us had ever been there. I think it was little overwhelming and it took him a few holes to get into things,” Piccirillo said. “Those first couple of holes, he struggled. He got down on himself and it’s a two day tournament and he was able to get it going on the front nine which shows who he his.
“Some kids, when they get a bad start in the tournament, they just give up and he was definitely frustrated with himself. He just had a lot of uncharacteristic shots for him early on. He could’ve let the whole round go completely downhill after the five holes but he was able to turn it around for himself and play very well for the last 10 holes. He played very, very well.”
Wrona will begin on the 10th hole again Tuesday. He is paired with three other competitors with a tee time of 9:55 a.m.
“He’s tied for 56 right now. Which, obviously, I don’t think he expected to be. However, I know he has some personal goals for himself that score-wise he’s going to try to achieve,” Piccirillo said. “I think he’s just going to focus on himself tomorrow. Wherever he lies, that’s where it’s all at; he’s going to try and take it in and enjoy the whole experience.”
Volleyball Union cruises
Ella Casalandra collected 17 assists and three aces to propel the Lady Scots to a 25-6, 25-13, 25-15 WPIAL Section 1-1A home win over Rochester.
Elise Booker slammed seven kills for Union and Isabell King contributed three kills and seven digs. Jacey Conti contributed four aces.
Union won the JV match as well, 25-13, 25-12.
Hayden Strickler and Olivia Benedict slammed four kills each for the Lady Scots. Mieara Gunn garnered three aces.
Wilmington prevails
Loghan Kollar snared 26 receptions with seven digs and three points to pace the Lady Greyhounds to a 25-23 25-17 25-18 District 10road win over Commodore Perry.
Alexis Boyer was next with 10 assists, receptions and digs for Wilmington (7-10). Paije Peterson posted four kills, 23 receptions and five points for the winners, while Maelee Whiting added four kills and six blocks.
Myah Chimiak collected five receptions, 10 digs and eight points for Wilmington, Jenna Whiting tallied five assists, four receptions and eight digs, Lainey Todd notched four digs, Lettie Mahle followed with four kills and 10 receptions, and Kara Haines posted three kills and eight points.
Charlie Black hauled in five receptions with three digs for the winners, while Chloe Krarup chipped in with five receptions, six digs and five points.
The Lady Greyhounds claimed the JV match as well 25-23 25-20.
Laurel wins in five
The Lady Spartans rallied for a 20-25, 13-25, 25-17, 25-20, 15-13 nonsection home win over Butler.
Josey Fortuna recorded 32 assists for Laurel and Regan Atkins added 17 kills.
Neshannock rallies past Mohawk
The Lady Lancers captured a 18-25, 23-25, 25-8, 25-9, 15-12 Section 1-2A road win over the Lady Warriors.
Jenna Glies garnered 21 digs, 16 points and four aces for Neshannock, while Bella Perod posted 16 points and three aces.
Mairan Haggerty delivered 23 kills and 12 points for the winners and Aaralyn Nogay notched 21 points and four aces.
Chloe Fadden led Mohawk with 43 digs and Audrey Magno was next with 31 digs. Dominique Walko posted 29 digs for the hosts and Morgan Fry followed with 17.
Jenna Barth notched 11 digs for the Lady Warriors, while Deyani Revis, Malayna McBride and Estelle Winck added six each.
The Lady Lancers won the JV match, 23-25, 25-13, 15-11.
Girls soccer
Mohawk falls
The Lady Warriors dropped a 2-0 Section 3-1A road matchup to Sewickley Academy.
The game was scoreless at the half.
Mohawk is now 6-3 in the section and 8-6 overall.
