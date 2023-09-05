Jay Wrona has been on a roll for the Mohawk High football team.
On Friday, the senior quarterback was 10 for 15 in passing for a total of 189 yards and five touchdowns to help defeat Quaker Valley, 42-8, in a nonsection road game.
“We came out after that tough one against Union and were looking to get the first (win) of the year,” Wrona said. “We played good. Our line did a good job of protecting me up front. We were able to stay clean all night and get out of there with the W.”
Wrona already posted the record for most passing yards (375) and touchdowns (5) in a single game on Sep. 26 and matched his own record for touchdown tosses again in the game against the Quakers.
“It’s cool. It’s not what I’m worried about though,” Wrona said on capturing records. “I tell anybody that I’d rather throw five interceptions and win the game than throw five touchdowns and lose. If it happens, it happens, and if it doesn’t, it doesn’t.”
For his efforts, Wrona was named Lawrence County Athlete of the Week as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
“It’s what Jay does. I think he has 10 touchdowns in two games which is not something you hear every day,” Mohawk coach Tim McCutcheon said of Wrona’s performance on Friday. “He’s a great overall athlete. He’s cool under pressure. He was our starter last year and did a lot of good things. He was fortunate this week. He didn’t get dirty at all so hats go off to the guys in front of him.
“Obviously, it’s the ultimate team sport and if he’s doing all of that then he has a lot of help. He’s fortunate to have three really good receivers, some good tight ends and like I said I don’t think he touched the ground last week. That helps make his life easier. Nonetheless, Jay doesn’t blink with adversity and he’s a gamer.”
Mohawk’s Bobby Fadden, a cousin of Wrona, caught three touchdown passes in the game against Quaker Valley while Blake Logan snagged the other two.
“All three of them — Bobby, Dante (Retort) and Blake — all three are tremendous,” Wrona said of his wide receivers. “We probably have got the best receiving core around here. I’m not going to lie about it. When the line’s giving us time to find those guys, they’re going to get open and we’re going to score points.”
A son of Kevin and Debbie Wrona, the senior has been playing football since the fourth grade and said halfway through the fourth grade he knew he was a good fit at the quarterback position.
Wrona’s air game is what helps make him a standout Lawrence County quarterback and he says he doesn’t do anything extra to improve it besides showing up to practice.
“We get into film; make sure we can find ways to exploit defenses and we go from there at practice,” Wrona said.
Wrona said the offseason was good for the Warriors.
“We put in a lot of work,” he said. “We’re excited about it, we think we can be pretty good and we’ll see how it plays out.”
McCutcheon said he wasn’t sure if Wrona did change much during the offseason.
“I think he’s just picking up where he left off from last year, to be honest with you,” McCutcheon said. “It’s another year as a starter and we were able to start this spring with him knowing the majority of the concepts already. The learning part of it was easy for him. He had a better foundation under him. As far as his play and reading the defenses, he ended strong and he picked up where he left off.”
Wrona said the most prominent strength Mohawk has right now is, “Senior leadership,” adding, “We have a bunch of upperclassmen out there so we lead.”
That leadership might be one of Wrona’s biggest strengths, according to McCutcheon.
“He’s just a great leader. He’s not a very vocal guy. He’s a very humble athlete,” McCutcheon said. “He’s a very positive young man and the guys know that he’s a gamer. They know he’s going to be there for them. I just think it rubs off on the rest of the huddle. Anytime the guy calling the plays in the huddle has the presence that Jay does, it certainly brings the other 10 up.”
Wrona is no stranger to the upcoming underclassmen and said the team’s dynamic is about being together.
“I have a younger brother (Drew Wrona) in the ninth grade so I’ve known all of the freshmen coming up,” Wrona said. “The sophomores and juniors, we all get along. We all hang out together. It’s a good time.
“We’re together. It’s a close bond. We all see each other in school every day and sit with each other. We’re a close team.”
Wrona is not only busy being the starting quarterback for Mohawk, but he is also splitting his time to compete for the golf team as well.
“Coach Tim is fantastic about it,” Wrona said on juggling two sports at the same time. “When I’m here, I’m here and when I’m not he just tells me to play well. When I get to practice I get to practice.”
“I try not to be selfish. I want these guys to be multiple-sport athletes,” McCutcheon said. “For Jay, he’s an all-conference player in every sport he plays. He was a state finalist in golf. Most players that compete in golf, they go and they’re with the golf team practicing every night. He basically golfs in the summer and shows up in his free time when he can work it in. It’s just what he does. He’s just a good overall athlete.”
Wrona also competes in basketball and baseball for the Warriors. He is planning on playing baseball at Youngstown State University after graduation and is currently undecided on a major.
Wrona praised McCutcheon.
“Coach McCutcehon, the entire staff, they’re great guys,” Wrona said. “It’s a ton of fun to come here and practice and be around them.”
