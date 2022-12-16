Jay Wrona put on a shooting clinic on Friday to help the Mohawk High boys basketball team remain unbeaten.
Wrona paced the Warriors with 28 points to aid in defeating Rochester, 83-62, in a nonsection home game.
“He said before the game, ‘I only made one shot,’ and then he said, ‘I kind of like that though. I felt good.’ It was kind of like one of those things where you’re now mature. A young kid might miss all those shots in warmups and panic,” Mohawk coach Mike O’Lare said of Wrona. “You’ve got a kid that’s very smart; that’s very confident. He missed the first couple and he came over and we just said, ‘Just keep shooting it.’ Not only did he shoot them he was making them. He’s got tremendous confidence, especially when they start dropping.”
Wrona sank eight 3-pointers in the game, while Deven Sudziak had three of his own.
“Teammates found everybody tonight,” Wrona said. “We got out, transitioned and shots were falling.”
“We have some kids that can really shoot. Deven came in and hit a couple of threes in that second quarter,” O’Lare said. “I think, not going into the past too much, last year we were a little bit one dimensional. These kids have developed their game to the point where it’s pretty hard to just focus on Jay or just on Bobby (Fadden). Some kids can really shoot it for us.”
The Rams jumped out to a 10-6 lead in the first quarter before back-to-back 3-pointers from Bobby Fadden and Wrona allowed Mohawk to take the lead for the remainder of the game. Wrona and Fadden are relatives.
“Our moms are sisters, so he’s my cousin. We’re together all the time,” Wrona said. “We hit some shots and got into our press and that was about it. It’s pretty special.
“It’s cool to just be able to go out there and play with him. To play the way he does and the way I play, along with our teammates too, it’s pretty cool out there.”
The Warriors ended the first half of the game with a lead of 46-31 over Rochester (2-3 overall).
“A lot of our games have been close. A couple of times we came out in the third quarter and had a great third quarter. Sometimes we came out and we didn’t,” O’Lare said of halftime adjustments.
“We’ve been trying balance this, ‘How do we get back out after halftime?’ I thought we did jump out again on the third quarter, but that’s always a struggle for every coach and every team — how do you come out of that locker room at halftime?”
With 3:50 left in the fourth quarter, O’Lare took out his starters.
“It’s good when you can get a win by a lead like that to get some of these younger kids some time to be on that varsity floor because it’s a heck of a lot different than at six o’clock,” O’Lare said. “You can tell. A couple of times they go out and do some weird things but they just have to learn.”
O’Lare said that defensive execution needs improved.
“We’ve got a long way to go,” O’Lare said. “Offensively, I’m happy with the way we play. We share the ball extremely well. We don’t have any selfish kids out there. Defensively, I feel even in wins, I feel like we’ve got a long way to go there.”
Mohawk has a 6-0 overall record after defeating the Rams.
“It’s the best we can be right now,” O’Lare said. We know that there’s a lot of things we still have to work on because it’s December, but, it’s a lot easier to work on them when you’re winning.
“Right now, the kids are excited about what we have in front of us. These six games are all nonsection, non-league games so far, so we’re really amped up for next week in starting section play. We’re in a good spot.”
