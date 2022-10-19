Mohawk High’s Jay Wrona finished the second and final round of the PIAA Class 2A individual golf championship tied for 55th place on Tuesday.
On Monday, Wrona carded an 85 on the par-72 Blue Course located at Penn State University’s Golf Course to tie for 56th place. On Tuesday, Wrona shot an 84 on the same course for a total score of 169.
“I definitely did not play my best golf. But, overall, I was happy with how everything went,” Wrona said. “I definitely did not go down and fill out a place but I was able to play with some of those kids and had a couple of bad holes each day that made my score a little higher than it needed to be.”
Wrona tied for 55th place with four other people.
“The biggest thing was he wanted to shoot in the 70s. He’s realistic. He wasn’t thinking about winning,” Mohawk coach Bryan Piccirillo said. “He wanted to move up in the leaderboard which he did. It wasn’t by much but it was up instead of down. Outside of a couple holes, he would’ve reached his goals.”
Wrona sank three birdies on the second, fifth and 12th holes on Monday and recorded one birdie at the fifth hole on Tuesday.
The weather conditions proved to be a problem for all of the competitors on the second day of the championship.
“The temperature was 31 degrees there, it was extremely windy and it was miserable,” Piccirillo said. “I give, not just Jay, but all of these kids credit because it was a very rough day.”
“I definitely didn’t stay warm although I tried. I at least wanted to shoot better than my 85 yesterday. The goal was definitely to shoot a little bit better from 84 but I still improved so I was happy with it.”
Piccirillo praised Wrona’s performance and attitude.
“Overall, I think he enjoyed the experience. I’m careful to say he was disappointed because he knew how close he was to having a much better end result,” Piccirillo said. “Overall, very positive attitude. That’s something you don’t see a lot in golf. You see a lot of emotions from kids and I was very proud of Jay even when he was frustrated or hit a couple bad shots he didn’t let that show to anyone. He just took it as a very positive experience and definitely as a learning experience hopefully to get back there next year.”
With his first experience of competing at the state golf individual championship completed, Wrona looks to return next year.
“That’ll definitely be the goal now that I’ve experienced it once,” Wrona said. “I’d like to get back but it definitely won’t be easy. It’s a challenge to get there so we’ll see what happens.”
