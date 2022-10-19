Jay Wrona was instrumental in securing a victory for the Mohawk High football team on Friday.
Sunday night, he was en route to Penn State University to compete in the PIAA Class 2A individual golf championship.
Wrona was 12-of-19 passing for 203 yards with four touchdowns and an interception to lead the Warriors to a 42-13 WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference win over Freedom.
“We knew coming in that it was a big one. We talked about it all week, we knew the circumstances and we played some really good football in the second half,” Wrona said. “Being able to come out with the win was a huge deal for us.”
Wrona also qualified for the PIAA Class 2A individual golf championship, firing an 83-83—166 in the WPIAL Class 2A individual golf championship, which was held at Oakmont Country Club. The top 18 golfers advanced to the state championship, which was held Monday and Tuesday.
For his efforts, Wrona was named the Lawrence County Athlete of the Week as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
Mohawk football coach Tim McCutcheon praised Wrona’s passing ability on the gridiron.
“He honestly has been fairly consistent with (passing) every week at this point. He’s been an efficient passer all year,” McCutcheon said. “He’s been up around the 200-or-over mark just about every week here. He’s a consistent passer for sure. He’s a smart young man and he’s cool under pressure. That’s where it starts and with his throwing talent those are three good qualities to have for being a quarterback.”
A son of Kevin and Debbie Wrona, the junior’s father was a 1988 Mohawk graduate and coached basketball for the Warriors from 2002-11.
“Definitely a big influence,” Wrona said of his father. “He’s into all the sports that I’m into. From the mindset standpoint on things, he’s always trying to keep me positive and wanting me to do my best, take in what’s going on around me and have fun playing.”
Wrona played football since the fourth grade and quickly knew the quarterback position was for him.
“The first couple games in fourth grade I was a running back,” Wrona said. “Halfway through that year, I transitioned to quarterback and that’s been the position since then.”
Wrona talked about the Warriors’ strengths and what could be improved.
“As a team, I think it’s our ability to stick together as best we can. It’s not always going our way on the field so when adversity hits we kind of come together. The leaders rally everybody and we figure it out from there; find a way to go and get a ‘W’,” Wrona said. “Everything can always get improved. We show up every day at practice and work hard. We show up every day and get better each day and everything else will take care of itself.”
Wrona’s offensive ability is anchored in passing this year as opposed to last season.
“Offensively, he scrambles when he needs to scramble. Last year, we used a lot more of a QB run game. This year, adjusting to our personnel a little bit we, don’t have as many designed QB runs,” McCutcheon said. “When we ask him to he’s efficient. He’s cool under pressure. He doesn’t run when it gets pressured back there. He’s willing to stay in the pocket and move enough to make the throw but he always has his eyes down the field ready to make the pass.”
“It goes back to last year in the third game of my sophomore year. I hurt my shoulder making a tackle. This year, I didn’t know if I was going to play because of the risk with my shoulder,” Wrona said. “We kind of talked with the coaches and had to kind of eliminate a QB run so we could just so I could stay healthy with my shoulder and keep the team playing.”
Wrona praised McCutcheon.
“Coach M is a huge role model and here for every single one of us on the football team,” Wrona said. “He’s there for us 24/7 no matter what the situation is. To play for a guy like him makes you want to give your all 24/7.”
McCutcheon commented on Wrona juggling responsibilities as a quarterback and playing golf at the same time.
“He came to me at one point when they were considering moving the golf matches to an earlier time during the school day and that’s when we first had the conversation of him playing golf,” McCutcheon said. “I don’t want to be the selfish football coach. I want kids to have different passions and I don’t expect their world to revolve around football. I try to make accommodations where I can. Is it a unique situation where your QB is missing practice or late? Certainly. I make some sacrifices on my end and him on his end. But, as you can see with his stats on Friday night, it obviously isn’t hurting his play at all.”
For Mohawk’s golf coach Bryan Piccirillo, he wasn’t sure if Wrona’s golf schedule would work with football.
“Obviously, we weren’t even sure if it was going to workout. I was very hopeful he was going to play but he just brings a different level of competitiveness,” Piccirillo said. “You know whatever he’s going to do he’s going to be successful. That rubs off on the rest of the team. We were able to play him as our number one man all year and he thrived with that.”
Wrona commented on juggling golf and football during the same season.
“It definitely throws challenges toward me, coach McCutcheon and the football staff,” Wrona said. “As far as the communication part with him and missing practice, I just check in if there’s a chance I might not be there today. He’s good about it. He always tells me to go tear it up. If I’m missing practice, he wants me to play well.”
For Wrona, competing in two sports at the same time can be a beneficial thing.
“It keeps me busy. It keeps me going,” Wrona said. “I don’t like to sit around. Going from one thing, walking off the course, and getting ready to play a football team, it keeps my mind off things and I can go out and play.”
Wrona excelled throughout the golf season and qualifying for the state championship event.
“It’s been cool. It wasn’t really in my plans when I decided to play on the (golf) team this year,” Wrona said. “I wanted to play because (Mohawk) golf had a chance to win section and I wanted to help that out. That was my main reason for playing. This is all extra for me.”
Wrona praised coach Piccirillo
“Spending a lot of time with him over the past couple weeks, with the team success and now being here at state. He’s a lot of fun to be around,” Wrona said. “He’s a big fan. He roots for us and hopes we do well.”
Wrona said he thrives in the mental aspect of golf. Wrona said if he hits a bad shot it’s a short walk to the next hole but, “I realize I’m out of school golfing, so it could go a lot worse.”
“He’s a great kid, he has a great personality. People just go towards him,” Piccirillo said. “For me as a coach it’s great because he’s like having another coach around. You know he’s going to be doing the right thing and leading people the right way...He’s playing with 72 of the top golfers in the state of PA and these kids are hardcore golfers. Jay’s picking up clubs a couple times a week in between football games. It’s amazing to see.”
Piccirillo described Wrona as a “master scrambler,” when playing golf.
“What I mean by that is every hole looks different for Jay. He’s not going to keep the ball in the middle and make two-putt pars,” Piccirillo said. “He hits it a long way and he scrambles as good as any kid I’ve seen. He makes bad holes turn out okay. He has such a strong player mentally that he’s able to not get flustered.”
Piccirillo thinks the future is bright for Wrona in whatever he chooses to do.
“I think anything he tries, he’s pretty successful. He could probably play ping pong and he’d be good at that. He’s one of those kids that things come easy. I was fortunate to have him in the classroom and it’s the same thing — things come easy,” Piccirillo said. “If Jay wanted to focus on golf, I’m sure it could bring him to a whole other level. He’s good at so many different things it’s hard to focus on one thing. If he focused on golf, I couldn’t imagine how good he would be.”
Wrona also competes in basketball and baseball for Mohawk. As of now, the junior is undecided if he will play any sports at the collegiate level.
“He’s confirmed the fact that it’s important for young men and women to play multiple sports and see if they have that passion. I guess that’s the biggest thing,” McCutcheon said. “He’s confirmed my belief that it is important if they choose to be a multi-sport athlete it won’t have a negative impact on their focuses on football or any sports once they get there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.