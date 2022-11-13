Two Lawrence County football teams remain alive in the WPIAL playoffs.
Neshannock advanced last week in the Class 2A bracket, while Union topped Laurel to move on in Class 1A. The WPIAL announced the semifinal venues over the weekend.
The Lancers and Scotties will take the field at 7 p.m. Friday.
Fourth-seeded Neshannock (11-1) will battle top-seeded Steel Valley (10-0) at Montour High School.
Tenth-seeded Union (9-3) squares off against No. 14 seed Rochester (7-4) at Freedom. The teams are Big Seven Conference rivals. The Scotties topped the Rams in the regular season on the road, 6-0.
The WPIAL Class 1A championship game is set for 11 a.m. Nov. 25 and the WPIAL Class 2A title tilt will follow at 2 p.m. Nov. 25. Both games will be played at Pittsburgh’s Acrisure Stadium.
