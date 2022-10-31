Four Lawrence County high school football teams received their WPIAL first-round playoff assignment Saturday.
Laurel, Neshannock, Mohawk and Union will compete in the WPIAL playoffs. The Spartans and Lancers drew first-round home games.
Laurel (8-1) earned the highest seed among county teams, capturing the No. 2 spot in Class 1A. Neshannock (9-1) picked up the No. 4 seed in Class 2A. The Warriors (4-4) claimed the No. 9 seed in Class 2A and Union (7-3) was the No. 10 seed in Class 1A.
The Spartans own the county’s longest streak at seven straight.
“We thought that’s where we would end up,” Laurel coach Brian Cooper said of the No. 4 seed. “It’s no surprise there. We were just wondering who we would play.”
Neshannock checks in with a five-game winning streak. The Lancers dealt the Spartans their lone loss of the season, 41-34, in a nonconference contest.
“You always hope for the highest seed possible, but I understand that the team ahead of us won their conference. They earned that right,” Neshannock coach Fred Mozzocio said. “I think No. 4 is exactly where we fit and where we should have been. We’re excited about being the 4 seed.”
Attempts to reach first-year Union coach Kim Niedbala and Mohawk coach Tim McCutcheon were unsuccessful.
The Lancers earned second place in the Midwestern Athletic Conference with their 42-12 road win over Mohawk in the regular season finale. That pushed the Warriors to third place in the league standings.
LAUREL REPEATS
Last year, the Spartans claimed the Midwestern Athletic Conference championship in Class 2A. Realignment took place after the season and pushed Laurel down to Class 1A.
Same result, new conference, as the Spartans rolled to the Big Seven crown.
“It’s a testament to the kids and the program,” Cooper said of winning a second consecutive conference championship. “To go back to back after the players we lost says a lot about the kids and how hard they work.
“To be fortunate enough to do something like that is something you don’t take too lightly. It’s not easy to get. We’re fortunate to be able to do that. We also have to be able to refocus to get after something bigger.”
Laurel was eliminated in the WPIAL quarterfinals last year by Serra Catholic.
“For us, it’s about continuing to get better,” Cooper said. “Defensively, we have to play better. The other things take care of themselves. We know if there’s a hiccup along the way it’s over.
“I think the returning guys built on that success we had last year and they saw what those kids were able to accomplish and they believed in it. We’ve been blessed in senior leadership the last couple of years. These guys were able to build off that.”
Landon Smith leads Laurel’s offensive attack. He has rushed for 1,332 yards on 151 carries with a county-best 26 touchdowns.
“Being able to follow in Luke McCoy’s footsteps and have the season he is having says a lot about his ability,” Cooper said of Smith. “We are fortunate to be able to have a couple of players like that. He was patiently waiting for his opportunity and he has delivered when he got it.”
NESHANNOCK IS ROLLING
The Lancers are outscoring the opposition, 39.2-17.7. Their lone loss was a 22-0 home setback to conference champion Beaver Falls.
“I thought it was a great year,” Mozzocio said. “Any time you can go 9-1 and get through the MAC, it’s an accomplishment.
“Going 9-1 is just a tribute to our young men who play for us and the time and effort they put in for us. All summer long they were hard at work with the program and it’s paying off. We do understand that it’s over with. Now we’ll be getting after it on Friday against Burrell in the next stage of our season.”
Neshannock quarterback Jonny Huff has rolled up plenty of yardage both with his arm and his legs. Huff has amassed a county-best 1,571 rushing yards on 152 carries with 23 touchdowns. He is 76 of 161 through the air for 968 yards with nine touchdowns and two interceptions.
“He’s had an outstanding season,” Mozzocio said of Huff. “This has to go down as one of the best seasons in Lawrence County history. Nearly 1600 rushing yards and approaching a thousand yards passing. That’s a lot of production for one individual.”
Huff scored all six touchdowns for Neshannock in the win over Mohawk.
UNION ENDS DROUGHT
The Scotties are appearing in the postseason for the first time since 2017. Union finished the regular season 7-3 that year as well, falling to California in the quarterfinals and finishing 8-4.
Union’s three losses came to Canton (No. 1 team in Class 1A in the state), Laurel in overtime and South Side Beaver in conference play. The Spartans are listed among the others to watch. All three schools reached the playoffs.
Braylon Thomas guides the Scotties’ offensive attack. Thomas has rolled up 1,110 rushing yards on 146 attempts with 12 scores. He is 46 of 104 through the air for 683 yards with six touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
Union and Laurel could meet again this year in the quarterfinals if both are victorious Friday night.
MOHAWK REGROUPS
The Warriors had their first two games of the season canceled because of a hazing scandal. They lost their first two games before winning four of six to close the season.
Mohawk quarterback Jay Wrona engineers the offense. Wrona is 84 of 145 for 1,268 yards with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
•District 10 announced its playoff pairings as well on Saturday. Wilmington (3-6) earned an at-large bid and will play Mercyhurst Prep (6-4) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Erie Stadium.
The Greyhounds are the No. 6 seed and the Lakers are the No. 3 seed.
