Eleven Lawrence County high school basketball teams learned their WPIAL postseason assignment Monday night.
Six boys teams — Ellwood City Lincoln, Laurel, Neshannock, New Castle, Shenango and Union — along with five girls squads — Laurel, Mohawk, Neshannock, Shenango and Union — will participate in the WPIAL playoffs. The district released the pairings Monday evening.
All four of last year's WPIAL basketball champions from the county — New Castle boys, Ellwood City boys, Neshannock girls and Mohawk girls — are among the 11 teams bidding for a spot in this year's title tilts.
The Wolverines' boys team earned the lone No. 1 seed in the playoffs, doing so in Class 3A. Ellwood City (20-2) won its first section championship in school history. Last year, the Wolverines won their only WPIAL basketball title. Ellwood City will host 16th-seeded Summit Academy (7-8) at 7 p.m. Feb. 21.
New Castle picked up the No. 2 seed in Class 5A. The Red Hurricane (19-1) will open defense of its district title at 7 p.m. Feb. 21 when it hosts No. 15 West Mifflin (10-10).
The Neshannock girls earned the No. 2 seed in Class 2A. The Lady Lancers (19-2) claimed a bye and will host the winner of Friday's Springdale-The Ellis School tilt. Neshannock's first-round matchup will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 21.
Mohawk's girls received the No. 7 seed in Class 3A. The Lady Warriors (8-12) will host 10th-seeded Shady Side Academy (9-11) at 7 p.m. Friday.
In other boys action: Union (20-2) claimed the No. 3 seed in Class 1A and will battle the winner of the Leechburg-West Greene contest at 7 p.m. Feb. 23; Shenango (8-13) captured the No. 11 seed in Class 2A and will meet sixth-seeded Serra Catholic (10-9) at 7 p.m. Feb. 22 at Serra Catholic; seventh-seeded Neshannock (17-4) will tangle with 10th-seeded Brownsville (12-8) at 8 p.m. Feb. 21 in Class 3A action; Laurel (12-8) is seeded 14th in Class 3A and will take on third-seeded Shady Side Academy (15-5) at 8 p.m. Feb. 21 at Fox Chapel.
Around the WPIAL playoffs for the girls: Union (19-1) captured the No. 3 seed in Class 1A and received a bye. The Lady Scots will face the winner of the Clairton-Eden Christian Academy at 7 p.m. Feb. 24 at Union; Shenango (12-8) grabbed the No. 10 seed in Class 2A and will take on seventh-seeded Winchester Thurston (12-7) at 6 p.m. Feb. 21 at Mars; eighth-seeded Laurel (12-10) will entertain ninth-seeded Charleroi (14-8) at 7 p.m. Friday in Class 3A contest.
A total of 86 boys teams and 81 girls teams qualified for the WPIAL playoffs. Last year, teams had the opportunity to opt in to the postseason because of the pandemic. This year, the district reverted back to its standard procedure for qualifying for the playoffs.
The WPIAL championship games will be played March 3 through March 5 at the University of Pittsburgh's Petersen Events Center.
