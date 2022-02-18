Playoff basketball is set to tip off around Lawrence County on Friday night.
Two girls basketball games will open the WPIAL postseason schedule, with both games taking place in the county. Seventh-seeded Mohawk will host 10th-seeded Shady Side Academy and eighth-seeded Laurel will entertain ninth-seeded Charleroi. Both games, which are Class 3A contests, will tip off at 7 p.m.
The Lady Warriors (8-13) finished third in Section 1 action at 7-5 in the league. The Lady Bulldogs (9-11) tied Brentwood for third place in Section 3 action, each with 6-6 league marks.
The Lady Spartans (12-10) placed fourth in Section 1 with a 6-6 conference mark. The Lady Cougars (14-8) recorded an 8-4 record in Section 2 action, good for second place in the league.
Mohawk is the defending WPIAL Class 3A champion. The Lady Warriors lost five players to graduation from last season’s team, including 1,000-point scorers Nadia Lape and Paige Julian.
Erynne Capalbo and Alexa Kadilak pace Mohawk in scoring. Capalbo averages 11.5 points a game and Kadilak checks in at 10.3 markers a game.
Injuries have plagued Laurel throughout the season. Lady Spartans standout Regan Atkins tore her ACL on Jan. 24 in a 41-33 road win over Ellwood City Lincoln. Johnna Hill and Joselynn Fortuna have been in concussion protocol as well. Laurel interim coach Jim Marcantino said Hill is expected to start against Charleroi. Fortuna, however, has yet to clear the protocol.
Atkins averaged 10.8 points a game in 14 matchups. Danielle Pontius, a starter for the Lady Spartans, is tossing in 10.1 markers a contest.
The Mohawk-Shady Side Academy winner will move on to meet second-seeded Avonworth (18-2), which has a bye. The quarterfinal-round matchup is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday at Avonworth.
The Laurel-Charleroi survivor will advance to take on top-seeded North Catholic (16-5) in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Wednesday on the Trojanettes’ home floor. North Catholic, a Section 1 participant, swept Laurel — 60-46 and 60-38.
