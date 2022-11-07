Lawrence County high school football fans will get a double dose of playoff football Friday night.
The WPIAL released the quarterfinal-round venues over the weekend and both games featuring county squads will be played in Lawrence County.
Second-seeded Laurel (9-1) will battle No. 10 Union (8-3) at 7 p.m. at Shenango High School in a Class 1A clash. The teams played at Union High on Sept. 23 and the Spartans posted a 28-22 overtime win.
Fourth-seeded Neshannock (10-1) will entertain 12th-seeded Washington (7-4) at 7 p.m.
